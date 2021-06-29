Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Rigoberto Galvan, 64, 2519 Sylvester Hwy., was charged June 28 with driving without a valid license, failure to stop for a stop sign and expired registration.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Glenn Austin Taylor, 55, 10 Fifth St. N.E., was charged June 28 with failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Veronica Rae Diers, 48, 188 Deer Run Road, was charged June 28 with theft by taking.
• Javarus Ny’Traivus Woods, 18, 1600 Seventh St., was charged June 27 with statutory rape and trespassing.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Elizabeth Ann Boatwright, 60, 705 Sable Chase Blvd., McDonough, Ga., was charged June 28 with failure to appear.
• Brandon Douglas Hall, 40, 2126 Hwy. 37 W., was charged June 28 with probation violation.
• Justin Terrell Adams, 26, 810 Third Ave. S.W., was charged June 28 with probation violation.
• Oscar Bamaca, 26, 286 Beaty Road, was charged June 25 with failure to appear, driving without a valid license and open container.
