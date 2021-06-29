Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Rigoberto Galvan, 64, 2519 Sylvester Hwy., was charged June 28 with driving without a valid license, failure to stop for a stop sign and expired registration.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Glenn Austin Taylor, 55, 10 Fifth St. N.E., was charged June 28 with failure to appear and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

Veronica Rae Diers, 48, 188 Deer Run Road, was charged June 28 with theft by taking.

Javarus Ny’Traivus Woods, 18, 1600 Seventh St., was charged June 27 with statutory rape and trespassing.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Elizabeth Ann Boatwright, 60, 705 Sable Chase Blvd., McDonough, Ga., was charged June 28 with failure to appear.

Brandon Douglas Hall, 40, 2126 Hwy. 37 W., was charged June 28 with probation violation.

Justin Terrell Adams, 26, 810 Third Ave. S.W., was charged June 28 with probation violation.

Oscar Bamaca, 26, 286 Beaty Road, was charged June 25 with failure to appear, driving without a valid license and open container.

