Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Yang Chue Her, 3432 50th Ave, Sacramento, Calif., was charged June 28 with driving while license suspended and speeding - first offense.
• Charlie James Quimbley, 69, 7635 Old Ga. Hwy. 3, Baconton, Ga., was charged June 28 with driving while license suspended - first offense and tag light illumination required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Emannuel Malgon, 29, 1416 Hutchinson Rd., was charged June 24 with probation violation.
• Christopher Lamar Jordan Jr, 1213 MLK Drive, was charged June 21 with a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Andrew Felton, 21, 114 Glenwood St., Newnan, Ga., was charged June 28 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Justin Clint Tiner, 32, 195 Patch Rd., was charged June 28 with three probation violations.
• Shelton Lamar Bohannon, 49, 232 ED Lee Rd., Doerun, was charged June 25 with battery - family violence (first offense), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - misdemeanor and two counts of cruelty to children - third degree. Additional charges include a violation of family violence order and bondsman off bond.
• Rodrigo Santos Hernandez-Velasco, 29, 656 Ellis May Rd., Ellenton, was charged June 20 with failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license.
