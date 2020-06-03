NEWPORT, NC [mdash]Vicky Johnson Cox, 80 years old, of Newport, NC passed away on May 29, 2020 at Craven Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in Moultrie, Ga. She was born in Adel, Ga. She grew up in Mt. Dora, Fl. and graduated…