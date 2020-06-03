Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
- Melike Ramone Taylor, 50, 719 Elliot Brown Street, was charged May 28 with failure to appear and possession of cocaine.
- Kenny Lee Davis, 47, 835 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charged May 28 with possession of cocaine.
- Terrance Jermain King, 34, 1204 Fourth Avenue S.E., was charged May 28 with obstruction of an officer and possession of cocaine.
- Susan Elain Lovvorn, 59, 475 Theron Tillman Road, was charged May 28 with disorderly conduct.
- Ricky Bernard White, 47, 401 B Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was arrested May 28 on a hold for detention.
- Megan Kelsey Hall, 26, 804 Northside Drive, Apartment 1, was charged May 29 with financial transaction card fraud.
- Melissa Lyn Kilgore, 33, 14913 Georgia Highway 188 in Coolidge, was charged May 29 on two counts of probation violation.
- Jeffrey Wayne Conner, 57, 144 Holly Street, was charged May 29 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
- Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 29, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged May 30 with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
- Fredie Te’Nadia, 42, 186 Cedar Street, was charged May 30 with first offense DUI, driving without a license and failure to drive within a single lane.
- Amanda Dean Montgomery, 43, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2 in Omega, was charged May 30 with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
- Jose Geronimo Flores, 40, 779 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged May 31 with felony terroristic threats and acts.
- Bryan Francis Burley, 49, 1067 Tree Farm Road, was charged May 31 with terroristic threats and acts.
- Austin Gene Fender, 26, 208 Roland Drive, was charged May 31 with probation violation.
- Rogelio Garcia, 45, 1620 Overlook Drive, was charged June 1 with DUI and misdemeanor driving without a license.
- Terry Lynn Forsyth, 58, 222 Indian Creek Subdivision, was charged June 1 with defective equipment and driving without a license.
- Holly Nicole Pope, 36, 635 Rosencrantz Road, was charged June 1 with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.
- Cory Michael Blinn, 34, 691 Highway 319 N., was charged June 1 with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.
- Joshua Lee Bennett, 31, 606 East College Street in Bainbridge, was charged June 1 with probation violation for fingerprintable charge.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on May 29 in reference to an unknown person entering his home through a bedroom window, displacing some silverware and taking three fishing poles.
- A Moultrie man reported reported the theft by taking of a firearm from a previously sold vehicle on May 29.
- A man reported the a May 31 theft by taking of a $500 shotgun from his truck by an unknown person on June 1.
Assault
- A Moultrie man told police May 29 that a known person pulling a knife on him.
Domestic Dispute
- A Moultrie man reported a dispute on May 29 in reference to constant arguments with a known person about moving out of his house.
- A Moultrie man reported a domestic dispute on June 1 in reference to an argument between him and a known person.
Harassment
- A Moultrie man reported June 1 that a neighbor yelled at him and fired a gun.
Threats
- An Immaculate Conception Catholic Church member reported terroristic threats and acts on May 31 in reference to a known person cursing and threatening the church during Sunday service.
- A Moultrie woman gave a report in reference to potential threats made by a gang on June 1.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported disorderly conduct on May 31 in reference to a known person getting drunk and being aggressive at her residence.
Shots fired
- A Moultrie man reported shots fired on May 27 in reference to a neighbor shooting a firearm near a migrant house.
- A CCSO deputy reported shots fired on May 29 and May 30 but found nothing.
Moultrie Police Department
Charges
- Calvin Ray Simpson Jr., 32, 133 Denham Road in Norman Park, was charged May 28 with open container in vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
- Tracy Dewayne Jones, 55, 1812 Excel Frisco Highway in Frisco, was charged May 28 with public drunk.
- Nicolas Miguel Mateo, 41, 1177 Holmes Drive, was charged May 29 with driving without a license.
- Lillian Ann Jordan, 44, 2914 Emeron Obyen in Tifton, was charged May 29 with probation violation.
- Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., was charged June 1 with a second offense, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Other Arresting Agency
Charges
- Christopher Shane Palmer, 46, 912 Bonny Circle, was charged May 30 with bondsman off bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.