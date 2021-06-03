Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Leonard Trinidad Gomez, 38, 187 Magnolia Ave., was charged June 1 with speeding, defective equipment and driving without a license.
• Andrew Leon Jackson, 46, 801 West Robinson Ave., Doerun, was charged May 1 with D.U.I.-Alcohol/Drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, possession of a drug related object and open container.
• Sharlisa Harley, 31, 2415 Brierwood Drive Apt 101, Albany, was charged June 2 with speeding and driving with a suspended license.
• Hassan Rashaun Delaney-Davis, 28, 606 Coventry Circle, was charged June 2 with marijuana less than an ounce, driving without a valid license, D.U.I. and adult seat belt violation.
• Berardo Valero Zamudo, 57, P.O. Box 123, Norman Park, was charged June 2 with driving without a valid license.
• Torie Gibson, 20, 213 Mae Road, was charged May 22 with possession of methamphetamine.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Shannon Lee Curles, 41, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged June 1 with terroristic threats and acts.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Villeda V. Bernandino, 48, 376 Lane Road, was charged June 1 with driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and open container.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sandra E. Thomas, 60, 1208 Fourth St. S.W., was charged May 30 with theft of lost or mislaid property.
• Fidel Rosales Salinas, 30, 520 Hillcrest Ave., was charged June 2 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of meth.
• Jasmine Pena, 23, 1345 Alton Road, was charged June 2 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Devin Eugene Walker, 21, 5439 US Highway 319 N., Norman Park, was charged June 1 with probation violation.
• Curtis Vann Turner Jr., 37, 1672 Castlefield Road, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged June 2 with disorderly conduct.
• Quintin Oneal Kennedy, 25, 312 West Bethel Ave., is on hold for Randolph County as of June 2.
• Diamond Lakeith Hooks, 25, 306 Eighth St. S.W., was charged June 2 with probation violation, driving without a license on person, driving with a suspended license, giving false information, child restraint seat belt law and improper stopping on roadway.
• Kelvin Iridith Kelsey, 35, 125 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 23 with battery.
• Melissa Jean English, 41, 829 Tucker Road, was charged June 2 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Aaron Hancock, 24, 1166 Third St. S.E., was charged June 2 with possession of marijuana and driving while license withdrawn.
• Jamuntay Nyquwaven Wilson, 18, 292 Ruth St., was charged June 2 with disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Palomares, 38, 281 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged June 2 with burglary and failure to appear.
• Cornelius Crawford, 35, 826 N. Main St., was charged June 2 with failure to appear.
• Mario Gomez, 45, 178 East Gate Drive, was charged June 2 with duty upon striking fixture and driving without a valid license.
