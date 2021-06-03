Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Leonard Trinidad Gomez, 38, 187 Magnolia Ave., was charged June 1 with speeding, defective equipment and driving without a license.

Andrew Leon Jackson, 46, 801 West Robinson Ave., Doerun, was charged May 1 with D.U.I.-Alcohol/Drugs, failure to drive within a single lane, possession of a drug related object and open container.

Sharlisa Harley, 31, 2415 Brierwood Drive Apt 101, Albany, was charged June 2 with speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Hassan Rashaun Delaney-Davis, 28, 606 Coventry Circle, was charged June 2 with marijuana less than an ounce, driving without a valid license, D.U.I. and adult seat belt violation.

Berardo Valero Zamudo, 57, P.O. Box 123, Norman Park, was charged June 2 with driving without a valid license. 

Torie Gibson, 20, 213 Mae Road, was charged May 22 with possession of methamphetamine.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Shannon Lee Curles, 41, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged June 1 with terroristic threats and acts.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Villeda V. Bernandino, 48, 376 Lane Road, was charged June 1 with driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane and open container.

Moultrie Police Department 

Arrests

Sandra E. Thomas, 60, 1208 Fourth St. S.W., was charged May 30 with theft of lost or mislaid property.

Fidel Rosales Salinas, 30, 520 Hillcrest Ave., was charged June 2 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of meth.

Jasmine Pena, 23, 1345 Alton Road, was charged June 2 with willful obstruction of law enforcement.

Devin Eugene Walker, 21, 5439 US Highway 319 N., Norman Park, was charged June 1 with probation violation.

Curtis Vann Turner Jr., 37, 1672 Castlefield Road, Virginia Beach, Va., was charged June 2 with disorderly conduct.

Quintin Oneal Kennedy, 25, 312 West Bethel Ave., is on hold for Randolph County as of June 2.

Diamond Lakeith Hooks, 25, 306 Eighth St. S.W., was charged June 2 with probation violation, driving without a license on person, driving with a suspended license, giving false information, child restraint seat belt law and improper stopping on roadway.

Kelvin Iridith Kelsey, 35, 125 Sixth St. S.W., was charged May 23 with battery.

Melissa Jean English, 41, 829 Tucker Road, was charged June 2 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Aaron Hancock, 24, 1166 Third St. S.E., was charged June 2 with possession of marijuana and driving while license withdrawn.

Jamuntay Nyquwaven Wilson, 18, 292 Ruth St., was charged June 2 with disorderly conduct.

Anthony Palomares, 38, 281 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged June 2 with burglary and failure to appear.

Cornelius Crawford, 35, 826 N. Main St., was charged June 2 with failure to appear.

Mario Gomez, 45, 178 East Gate Drive, was charged June 2 with duty upon striking fixture and driving without a valid license.

