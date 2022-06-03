Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Schvosky Lamonte Collins, 31, 918 First Ave. S.W., was charged June 2 with battery.
• Nicholas Perez, 32, Moultrie, was charged June 2 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Velma Lynn Marchant, 48, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N. Lot 26, Norman Park, was charged June 3 with probation violation.
• Torrance Tyrone Pinkins, 31, 201 30th Ave. N.W., was charged June 2 with battery - family violence (first offense).
• Jaheed A’Sheem Ward, 20, 115 Shady Grove Rd., was charged June 2 with probation violation.
• Heath Engle, 37, 346 Spring Ave, Panama City, Fla., was charged June 2 with failure to appear.
• Fernando Luna, 29, 262 Doerun Drive, was charged June 2 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.