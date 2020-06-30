Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Christy Nicole Hobgood, 41, 2633 Old Whigham Road in Bainbridge, had two counts of probation violation charges added on June 2.
- Yolanda Jole Conway, 46, 5028 Cool Springs Road, was charged June 23 with disorderly conduct.
- Brian Eugene Laughter,27, 1388 Cook Road, had a bondsman off bond charge added on June 25.
- James Robert Tucker, 38, 3198 Kendall Wood Church, was charged June 25 with criminal trespass-family violence.
- Marina Skye Kastelic, 26, 1388 Cook Road, was charged June 26 with possession of drugs by an inmate.
- James Edwin Butler, 61, 6551 Lower Meigs Road in Meigs, was charge June 26 with criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Ronnie Robert Larkins III, 25, 862 Powell Drive Lot 22 in Thomasville, was charged June 26 with first offense speeding and driving while license withdrawn.
- Jason Lee Brown, 39, 203 Vickie Street in Quitman, was charged June 27 with probation violation.
- Harold Todd Wilkes, 57, 712 North Pinetree Boulevard in Thomasville, was charged June 27 with probation violation.
- Rufus Jack Tucker, 56, 140 Friendship Trail, was charged June 27 with battery-family violence.
- Hector Ramon Oliveras, 39, 4350 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, was charged June 28 with driving without license.
- Tyrone Culbreth Jr., 26, 1580 U.S. Highway 19 S., Unit 13, in Leesburg, was charged June 28 with speeding 101 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.
- Marcos Alonso, 31, 858 Circle Road, was charged June 28 with driving without license.
- Stephanie Jarvis Williams, 38, 754 Shade Murphy Road, was charged June 28 with obstruction of an officer.
- Austin Craige Blackmon, 28, 200 South Vandenberg, was charged June 29 with two counts of unlawful for jail inmate to possess any controlled substance, drugs, gun or dangerous weapon.
- John Wayne Blackburn, 59, 323 B.F. Giles Road, was charged June 29 with illegal possession of controlled substance.
- Katheryn Louise Bentley, 52, 1637 Bob Taylor Road, was charged June 29 with possession of controlled substance.
- Tevin Denorris Fuller, 29, 318 Free Avenue in Doerun, was charged June 29 with simple battery-family violence.
Theft
- A Doerun woman reported the theft by taking of $952 worth of household goods, hunting/fishing equipment, vehicle parts and tools from her home on June 22 in reference to an unknown person breaking into her home and taking items twice in the same week.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a Google Play card, five $500 gift cards, an iPhone 11 and a stimulus check on June 24 in reference to an unknown person, potentially a family member, stealing the packages as they were delivered.
- A Moultrie man told deputies June 25 that a man he gave a ride to stole his truck, crashed it into a house on Bennett Road and abandoned it.
- A Norman Park woman reported the theft by taking of a $1,850 wedding band on June 26 by an unknown person.
- An Omega man and woman reported the theft by taking of $2,232 worth of games, clothing, shoes, DVDs, air mattresses, air conditioners, a gaming console, a mini fridge and lotions on June 29 in reference to her landlord moving many of her items in connection with eviction though no court issued eviction was given to her.
Rape
- A Moultrie woman reported rape on June 29 in reference to someone assaulting her.
Child Molestation
- A Norman Park woman reported child molestation on June 26 in reference to a known person molesting her child.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on June 27 in reference to a known person choking her out after a verbal altercation became physical.
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery on June 28 in reference to a known person threatening to slap her and then doing so on her face and neck area.
Assault
- A Moultrie man reported an assault on June 27 in reference to a known person he was in a relationship with, hitting his son after asking her not to.
Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- A Norman Park woman reported financial transaction fraud on June 29 in reference to a known person taking her children’s and dead husband’s credit cards, and using them to make $1,000 in purchases.
Criminal Trespass
- A Moultrie woman reported criminal trespass on June 26 in reference to an unknown person keying her vehicle’s passenger side from the front to back.
- A Moultrie man reported criminal trespass on June 28 in reference to an unknown person damaging his rented trailer.
Information Report
- A Sheriff’s Deputy reported an inmate attempting to escape his cell and grab his taser on June 26 while he was attempting to feed him.
- A Sheriff’s Deputy gave an information report on June 28 in reference to a woman found under a pickup truck yelling and saying she was raped by the truck’s driver who had left the scene.
- A Moultrie woman gave an information report in reference to a neighbor accusing her of stealing his packages on June 29.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth Street N.W., had theft by taking and to commit theft or felony charges added on June 26.
- Tyteana Tiakeyha Jones, 23, 2324 Tompkins Avenue in Albany, was charged June 23 with aggravated assault-family violence, two counts of simple battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence, identity fraud, three counts of third degree cruelty to children-family violence, two counts of forgery in the first degree and false statements, etc. in matters within the jurisdiction of the state.
- Ginger Michelle Adderton, 50, 1603 Lower Meigs Road, was charged June 26 with probation violation.
- Amy Leigh Yawn, 39, 1260 Golden Lane in Morven, was charged June 28 with probation violation.
- Gregory Ward, 50, 145 Quail Ridge, was charged June 28 with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
- Cindy Anne Karsch, 50, 913 Dunklin in Potosi, Missouri, was charged June 29 with loitering.
- Frederick Gardner, 28, 919 Third Avenue S.W., was charged June 29 with probation violation.
- Robert Wesley Hutchinson, 52, 604 First Street S.E., was charged June 29 with loitering.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
- Mario Angel Garza, 25, 52 Coy Cox Road in Omega, was charged June 29 for no tag light and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Malik Nyquan Tyler, 19, 923 Smith Road, was charged June 29 for failure to appear, driving without license, speeding first offense and giving false information or false name.
