Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.