Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Brittany Deann Yeomans, 29, 151 Bob Hiers Rd., was charged June 29 with four counts of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Alexander Alverez Rodriquez, 33, 50 County Lake Lane, Thomasville, was charged June 20 with speeding (72 mph in a 55 mph zone) and driving while license suspended.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Chasnee Monyah French, 25, was charged June 30 with disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer and terroristic threats and acts - felony.
• Armonee Dra’Cole French, 23, 816 Northside Drive Apt 1, was charged June 30 with improper parking, disorderly conduct, no insurance and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Larry Ellis Weldon II, 39, 1536 Christopher Cove Rd., Albany, was charged June 27 with failure to appear.
• Eshaund Ford, 27, 149 Hancock Trail, was charged June 29 with aggravated assault and battery on person 65 or older.
• Eric Allen Spears, 42, 210 Yates Mulkey Rd., Norman Park, was charged June 29 with battery - family violence (1st offense) - misdemeanor.
• Jose Zarate, 47, 657 Circle Rd. Lot 4, was charged June 20 with DUI - driving under the influence, open container, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
• Terry Webb, 62, 947 Perryman Rd., Hartsfield, was charged June 24 with DUI - alcohol, speeding and open container in vehicle.
• Urias Uriel Reyes-Mejia, 30, 705 Sardis Church Rd., was charged June 20 with no license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.