Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
- Juan Carlos Martinez, 41, 6114 U.S. Highway 319 N. in Omega, was charged June 2 with parole violation and failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
- Gabrielle Keyandra White, 20, 108 Ashen Court, was charged June 2 with misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, minor restraint law age 5 to 17, and speeding.
Entering Auto
- A Norman Park man reported entering auto on June 2 in reference to an unknown person stealing seven power tools and accessories from his van.
Threats
- Two Norman Park residents reported threats in reference to a known person threatening to kill them and their family.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Anthony Lamont Edmonds, 42, 406 Sixth Avenue S.E., was charged May 20 with battery.
- Jimmy Lee Williams, 61, 522 No. 14 Paradise Apartments, was charged May 23 with criminal trespass.
- Erica Nicole Daniels, 46, 1126 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive N.W., was charged May 23 with simple assault.
- Isaiah Rashad Walters, 21, 1711 Camilla Highway, was charged May 24 with simple assault.
- Hector Alberto Castro Jr., 18, 2820 First Avenue S.E. Lot 13, was charged June 2 with discharging firearm in city limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.