Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Jose Del Carmen Guerra-Vargas, 31, 562 Coy Cox Road, Omega, was charged June 3 with speeding and driving without a valid license.

Darian Thaddius Edwards Jr., 23, 30 Caroline St. S.E., was charged May 23 with driving with a suspended license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Casey Eugene Rushing, 36, 820 Northside Drive Apt 1, was charged June 3 with probation violation.

Calvin Ray Simpson Jr., 33, 205 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged June 3 with three counts of probation violation.

Marvin Larry Carr, 68, 209 First Ave. S.W., was charged May 19 with reckless conduct and battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Leslie Lee Flores, 37, 244 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged June 3 with probation violation and failure to appear.

Aralee Jolen Smith, 33, 5420 Watkins Road, Valdosta, was charged June 3 with first degree cruelty to children. 

Ricardo Ruiz Juarez, 26, 1820 Garden Villa Drive, was charged June 3 with open container and driving without a valid license.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you