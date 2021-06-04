Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jose Del Carmen Guerra-Vargas, 31, 562 Coy Cox Road, Omega, was charged June 3 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Darian Thaddius Edwards Jr., 23, 30 Caroline St. S.E., was charged May 23 with driving with a suspended license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Casey Eugene Rushing, 36, 820 Northside Drive Apt 1, was charged June 3 with probation violation.
• Calvin Ray Simpson Jr., 33, 205 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged June 3 with three counts of probation violation.
• Marvin Larry Carr, 68, 209 First Ave. S.W., was charged May 19 with reckless conduct and battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Leslie Lee Flores, 37, 244 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged June 3 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Aralee Jolen Smith, 33, 5420 Watkins Road, Valdosta, was charged June 3 with first degree cruelty to children.
• Ricardo Ruiz Juarez, 26, 1820 Garden Villa Drive, was charged June 3 with open container and driving without a valid license.
