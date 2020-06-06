Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
- Anna Marie Garza, 24, 1806 Tallokas Street, was charged June 2 with first offense, misdemeanor battery (family violence).
- Jacob Thomas Garza, 21, 1806 Tallokas Street, was charged June 2 with first offense, misdemeanor battery (family violence)
- Jonayvion Daizel-Neimi Madison, 18, 437 South Morris Road Lot One, was charged June 3 with speeding, driving with suspended or revoked license, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
- Ashley Corman, 38, 308 Clifton Drive, was charged June 4 with financial transaction card fraud.
- Kenneth Major Bennett, 19, 163 Kendallwood Drive, was charged June 4 with driving without license.
- John Bradley Bishop, 31, 595 Carters Mill Road, was arrested June 4 on a hold for Grady County.
- Patrick Dwayne Ranne, 34, 301-D Ellenton-Omega Road in Omega, was charged June 4 with probation violation.
Theft
- A Moultrie couple reported theft on June 3 in reference to a service dog company taking $15,000 out of $25,000 for a service dog, then filing for bankruptcy and lacking contact options.
- A Moultrie man reported theft by conversion on June 3 in reference to his car being taken under false pretenses by a known person.
- A Moultrie man reported the theft by taking of a $990 cell phone on June 4 in reference to an unknown person stealing it from his home on June 1.
- A Norman Park woman told deputies June 4 that someone who was supposed to be performing an oil change on her van sold the vehicle to someone else.
Trespass
- A Moultrie man reported trespassing on June 4 in reference to four known people fishing on his property without permission.
Fraud
- A Norman Park woman reported financial transaction card fraud on May 27 in reference to a known person taking her credit card without permission, using it since March, ordering a new one after the woman cancelled the old one, and recently attempting to withdraw $500.
- A Moultrie woman reported financial transaction card fraud on June 4 in reference to a known person in a Tennessee jail charging another known person’s debit card without their permission.
- A Moultrie woman reported financial transaction fraud on June 4 in reference to a known person taking $1,683 off her granddaughter’s Social Security card without permission and leaving only $7.52.
Stalking
- A Moultrie woman reported stalking on June 4 in reference to an unknown person hacking her phone, breaking into her home, changing her shower head into a camera, following her from the gym to her home and placing a GPS on her vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Charges
- Lorenzo Terrell Wilson, 27, 428 Ninth Street N.W., was charged June 4 with theft by shoplifting.
- Ricardo Sanchez Williams Jr., 23, 203 Sunnyland Court in Thomasville, was charged June 4 with battery, third degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor theft by taking.
- Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 29, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged June 4 with bondsman off bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.