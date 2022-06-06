Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Joseph Edward Brown, 37, Moultrie, was charged June 4 with contempt of court and bail jumping - misdemeanor. 

• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 104 Second St. S.W., was charged June 3 with contempt of court.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

• Erin Jade Spradley, 24, 884 Riggs Store Rd., Hartsfield, was charged June 3 with disorderly conduct.

• Abby Michele Fambro, 22, 189 Serena Drive, was charged June 3 with probation violation and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.

• Raymond Leroy Harden Jr., 38, 669 J.O. Stewart Rd Lot 14, Norman Park, was charged June 3 with child molestation.

• Timothy Lamar Rhodes, 39, 155 Hilltop Court Lot 3, Norman Park, was charged June 4 with probation violation. 

