Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Breanda Deshell Davis, 31, 8 Donna St., Beverly Hills, FL., was charged on June 5 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol and speeding.

Travon Fleming, 33, 815 N Main St., Fitzgerald, was charged on June 4 with D.U.I., possession of ecstasy, open container in vehicle and adult seat belt law. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Alexandria Lajoy Bonner, 21, 502 27 St. S.E. Apt 3, is on hold for Lowndes County as of June 6. 

Xavior Jacob Starling, 18, 824 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged June 6 with failure to appear and probation violation. 

Deborah Ann Leslie, 52, 212 Rowland Drive, was charged on June 3 with theft by shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine. 

Nicholas Dewayne McClendon, 38, 417 Sixth St. S.W., was charged on June 3 with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. 

Derrick Donta Key, 39, Moultrie, was charged on June 4 with expired vehicle tag or decal and no proof of insurance. 

Michael Roger Daniel, 32, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged on June 3 with possession of tools in commission of a crime, criminal trespassing and criminal attempt. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Travis Sentel Wilson, 31, 714 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged June 4 with tampering with evidence.

Raekwon Perez Ward, 22, 417 30th St. S.E., was charged June 4 with five counts of aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

Julius Marquis Sesler, 38, 323 Second St. N.W., was charged June 4 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Jose Rangel III, 28, 129 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged on June 3 with criminal trespassing and simple battery.  

Frankie Lee Wade, 31, 405 MLK Jr. Dr. Apt 8, was charged on June 4 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge. 

Justin Ray Collins, 31, 200 Caitlin Lane. Apt 200, Thomasville, was charged on June 5 with two counts of probation violation.

Damian Jamal Doe, 31, 811 W. Mary St. Apt D6, Valdosta, was charged on June 5 with speeding through highway work zone and driving without license. 

Incidents

On June 5 a deputy received a phone call regarding a breaking and entering. Video surveillance captured on that date showed someone come into the home, according to the complainant. 

On June 6 deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Jasmine Lane in reference to a stolen truck battery. The complainant stated the battery was taken sometime on May 28.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you