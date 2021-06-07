Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Breanda Deshell Davis, 31, 8 Donna St., Beverly Hills, FL., was charged on June 5 with D.U.I.-Drugs/Alcohol and speeding.
• Travon Fleming, 33, 815 N Main St., Fitzgerald, was charged on June 4 with D.U.I., possession of ecstasy, open container in vehicle and adult seat belt law.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Alexandria Lajoy Bonner, 21, 502 27 St. S.E. Apt 3, is on hold for Lowndes County as of June 6.
• Xavior Jacob Starling, 18, 824 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged June 6 with failure to appear and probation violation.
• Deborah Ann Leslie, 52, 212 Rowland Drive, was charged on June 3 with theft by shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nicholas Dewayne McClendon, 38, 417 Sixth St. S.W., was charged on June 3 with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
• Derrick Donta Key, 39, Moultrie, was charged on June 4 with expired vehicle tag or decal and no proof of insurance.
• Michael Roger Daniel, 32, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged on June 3 with possession of tools in commission of a crime, criminal trespassing and criminal attempt.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Travis Sentel Wilson, 31, 714 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged June 4 with tampering with evidence.
• Raekwon Perez Ward, 22, 417 30th St. S.E., was charged June 4 with five counts of aggravated assault; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
• Julius Marquis Sesler, 38, 323 Second St. N.W., was charged June 4 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Jose Rangel III, 28, 129 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged on June 3 with criminal trespassing and simple battery.
• Frankie Lee Wade, 31, 405 MLK Jr. Dr. Apt 8, was charged on June 4 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
• Justin Ray Collins, 31, 200 Caitlin Lane. Apt 200, Thomasville, was charged on June 5 with two counts of probation violation.
• Damian Jamal Doe, 31, 811 W. Mary St. Apt D6, Valdosta, was charged on June 5 with speeding through highway work zone and driving without license.
Incidents
• On June 5 a deputy received a phone call regarding a breaking and entering. Video surveillance captured on that date showed someone come into the home, according to the complainant.
• On June 6 deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Jasmine Lane in reference to a stolen truck battery. The complainant stated the battery was taken sometime on May 28.
