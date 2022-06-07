Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher William Stanley, 40, 9734 Tapestry Park Circle, Jacksonville, Fla, was charged June 6 with DUI, failure to maintain lane and endangering a child under 14.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Fidel Esteban Jimenez, 18, 317 Sardis Church Rd., was charged June 5 with DUI (alcohol) and driving without headlights when required.
• Samuel Bautista, 35, 389 Sardis Church Rd. Lot 1, was charged June 5 with DUI (alcohol), failure to obey a stop sign, driving without a valid license (misdemeanor) and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Za’Nautica Zilinyih Wheeler, 24, 117 N. Jones St., Doerun, was charged June 6 with probation violation.
• Derrick Dewayne James, 44, 812 Doc Darbyshire Rd. Lot, was charged June 6 with probation violation.
• William Cadena-Solano, 34, 260 Fountain Drive, Monticello, Fla, was charged June 6 with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and no license.
• Edwin Romero-Alverez, 27, 2408 West Blvd., was charged June 2 with possession of methamphetamine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Amanda Jean Smok, 35, 723 Hwy. 270 W., was charged June 6 with simple battery - family violence and battery - family violence.
• Kysean Harrison, 21, 128 Thornton Drive, Albany, was charged June 6 with failure to appear.
• Milton Ford III, 38, 6 Tine Lane, Tifton, was charged June 6 with failure to appear.
• Enrique Migel Benson, 40, 1381 Woodmen Rd., was charged June 3 with reckless conduct.
• Lavosky Marquis Hopkins, 34, 918 First Ave. S.W., was charged June 2 with sexual battery (misdemeanor) and battery - family violence (first offense) (misdemeanor).
• Nicklous Travis Anderson, 42, 554 Springwood Drive Apt 3, Forest Park, Ga., was charged June 5 with failure to maintain lane, following too closely, passing in a no-passing zone and failure to obey a traffic control device. Additional charges include reckless driving, speeding (109 in a 45), improper passing on hill/curve and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - felony.
