Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Mike Rogelio Elora-Garca, 25, 401 Taylor Rd., was charged June 5 with speeding, expired registration revalidation decal and no insurance.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Samuel Garza, 63, 715 Sardis Church Rd., was charged June 8 with no license.
• Ashley M. Plymel, 61, 153 Fox Trot Drive, was charged June 5 with failure to drive within a single lane, adult restraint law seat belt, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Donnie Ray Herndon, 34, 223 Bonnie Tuk Rd., was charged June 7 with probation violation.
- Floyd Tyrone Coates, 55, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged June 5 with disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ramiro Oliverio Cinto, 26, 271 Dogwood Drive, was charged June 6 with driving without a license and speeding.
• Janell Nicolette Williamson, 39, 1162 Second St. S.E., was charged June 7 with probation violation.
• Stacey Allison Spraggins, 57, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged June 7 with probation violation.
• Jesse Duane Hutchinson, 43, 30 East Bethel Ave. Lot 5, was charged June 1 with a bench warrant.
• Tyler Makyle Daniel, 22, 226 Hwy. 27, Georgetown, Ga., was charged June 7 with probation violation.
• Douglas Lynn Buckner, 43, 3369 Old US Rd., Marianna, Fla., was charged June 7 with theft by conversion - felony.
• Tony Bernard Coates, 53, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged June 4 with disorderly conduct.
