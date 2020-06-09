Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Nyxavian Tyguah Irving, 19, 2270 Georgia Highway 33 S., was charged June 3 with simple battery, battery and criminal trespass.
- Jamuntay Nyquwaven Wilson, 17, 292 Ruth Street, was charged June 5 with disorderly conduct.
- Jason Robert Parker, 37, 1012 10th Avenue S.E., was arrested June 5 on a hold for detention.
- Tracy Dewayne Jones, 56, 1812 Excel Frisco Highway in Frisco City, Ala., was charged June 5 with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
- Quandarius Tyshon Corbin, 27, 1320 West Central Avenue, was arrested June 5 on a hold for Lowndes County.
- Brandon Wayne Cooper, 32, 195 Patch Road, was arrested June 5 on a hold for drug court.
- James Tyler Scott, 20, 216 Chinaberry Lane, was charged June 6 with simple assault (family violence) and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jada Lynn Moxley, 19, 116 Monroe Street, was charged June 6 with battery-family violence.
- Gary Allen Brock, 41, 530 Magnolia Avenue in Green Coast Spring, Fla., was charged June 7 with two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, seven counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, two counts of removal of weapon from public official, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, and false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
- Wesley Owen Smith, 20, 61 Lower Meigs Road, was charged June 8 with first offense speeding and reckless driving.
- Victor Romero, 21, 716 West Lafuatte Street in Quitman, was charged June 8 with probation violation.
- Shawn Michael Tipton, 43, 510 Horseshoe Circle in Thomasville, was charged June 8 with a child support violation.
- Eric Cecil Copeland, 40, 925 Georgia Highway 122 in Pavo, was arrested June 8 on a hold for Lowndes County.
Thefts
- A Thomasville man reported the theft by taking of an air compressor by an unknown person on June 2.
- A Moultrie resident reported the theft by taking of an iPhone 9 on June 6 by a known person who recently borrowed his truck.
- A Norman Park man reported the theft by taking of $300 worth of power tools on June 7 by an unknown person.
- A Norman Park resident reported the theft by taking of 50 tablets of 10 milligram hydrocodone from his car by an unknown person.
Disorderly Conduct
- A Moultrie woman reported disorderly conduct on June 6 in reference to a known person she lived with coming home to throw dog food off her porch, forcefully taking her phone from her and slamming his door in her face.
- A Moultrie resident reported disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on June 7 in reference to a domestic dispute between two known people arguing over damage to one another’s vehicles.
Terroristic Threats and Acts
- A Moultrie man told deputies June 7 that a man he knows punched and kicked him multiple times and threatened to kill him after he requested to be paid for a job.
Financial Transaction Card Fraud
- A Moultrie man reported financial transaction theft on June 5 in reference to a known person taking his financial information and using it to buy an order online for $244.50.
Battery
- A Dollar General employee reported simple battery and the theft by taking of $27 worth of goods on June 5 by a known person who hit an acquaintance with his truck while trying to get away.
Property Damage
- A Moultrie resident reported property damage on June 8 in reference to a known person punching a hole into one of her home’s bedroom walls.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Donovan Harris, 23, who was arrested Aug. 19, had a charge for felony interference with government property added on.
- Dontavious Walden, 24, 523 Fourth Avenue S.W., was charged June 3 with criminal trespass, obstruction of an officer and interference with government property.
- Victor Shamon Williams, 38, 3162 Old Adel Road, was charged June 5 with third degree cruelty to children and simple battery-family violence.
- Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 37, 114 Fifth Street N.E., was charged June 6 with possession of methamphetamine.
- Carl Edwards Jenkins, 42, 913 Circle Road, was charged June 6 with simple battery.
- Jon-Michael Rowan, 35, was charged June 6 with possession of meth and theft by shoplifting.
- Jennifer Marie Braswell, 38, 315 15th Street S.E. Apartment J4, was charged June 7 with possession of meth.
- Anibal Bamaca-Diaz, 36, Regency Village Lot 15, was charged June 7 with driving under influence of drugs/alcohol, third offense driving without license, too fast for conditions, failure to drive within single lane and open container in vehicle.
- Bradley Scott Davis, 30, 184 Deer Run in Ashburn, was charged June 8 with defective equipment and misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
- Carey Ashton Gibbs, 44, 405 B. 31st Avenue S.E., was charged June 8 with three counts of deposit account fraud.
- Christina Gail Kosik, 40, 119 29th Avenue N.W., was charged June 9 with disorderly conduct.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
- Damechia Shauntaye Reese, 30, 1518 Palmyra Road in Albany, was charged June 6 with probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Tyler Weeks, 18, 266 Lazy Bear Road, was charged June 8 with marijuana-possession less than one ounce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.