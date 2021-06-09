Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Jessie Own Curtis, 32, 134 Berrien Ave., Ellenton, was charged June 8 with speeding, classes of licenses-wrong class, driving while license suspended.
• Manuel Ivan Castillo-Deleon, 29, 136 Willow Drive, was charge June 9 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Erin Christina Lyons, 32, 2934 Golden Eagle Road E., Tallahassee, Fla., was charged June 8 with D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brittany Nicole Ricks, 31, 400 N. Gregory St., Sale City, was charged June 7 with probation violation.
• Malik Nyquan Tyler, 20, 523 27th St. S.E. Apt 4, was charged June 8 with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal trespass, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Nakia Powell, 25, 1109 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged June 8 with aggravated assault; theft by receiving stolen property; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal damage to property.
• Qunika Shaquell Fields, 27, 2827 Sylvester Drive, was charged June 8 with possession of Oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of drug related objects.
• Marcus Dewayne Bright, 37, 1730 Hutchinson Drive, was charged June 6 with three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Ja’Varius Nykeem Toomer, 21, 809 Hudson St., Valdosta, was charged June 8 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Deandre Williams, 21, 29 Wiregrass Circle, was charged June 9 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence.
• Dye’quarius Jamarius Ward, 21, 504 Oak Circle, was charged June 9 with possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute.
• Marnygee Edwards, 1317 13th St. S.W., was charged June 8 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Cody Lee Tye, 26, 416 Hellis St., Pelham, was charged June 7 with probation violation.
• Enrico Juwan Hill, 29, 260 B Old Albany Road, was charged June 8 with failure to appear.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Funston Doerun Road in reference to a theft. Complainant stated that five boxes of electrical wire were stolen from the property. The wire totaled 10,000 feet. Each box had different color wiring in them, those colors consisted of black, red, blue, white and green. The wire is valued at approximately $2,500.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of T. Davis Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant claimed that after going to bed at 8 p.m. the previous night, they awoke around 10:30 a.m. and noticed their front door open and items missing. An LG 40-inch TV, Poulan chainsaw, Straight Talk flip phone, keys to their vehicle, a wallet and checkbook were all taken. There were no signs of forced entry and an estimated value of the items was not made at that time.
