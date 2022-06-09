Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cicely Sidney Wheeler, 42, 384 East Gate Circle, was charged June 7 with hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Mathew Brian Sasser, 39, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged June 7 with a probation violation.
• Latosha Hardy, 46, 224 Second Ave. S.W., was charged June 8 with a probation violation.
• Samuel Bernard Palmore, 26, 717 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged June 8 with two probation violations.
• Reginald R Lockett, 36, 237 Palmer St., Camilla, was charged June 8 with following too closely and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
