Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Cicely Sidney Wheeler, 42, 384 East Gate Circle, was charged June 7 with hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Mathew Brian Sasser, 39, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged June 7 with a probation violation.

• Latosha Hardy, 46, 224 Second Ave. S.W., was charged June 8 with a probation violation.

• Samuel Bernard Palmore, 26, 717 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged June 8 with two probation violations. 

• Reginald R Lockett, 36, 237 Palmer St., Camilla, was charged June 8 with following too closely and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).

