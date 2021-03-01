Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Raiford Scott Lane, 35, 925 John Buck McCoy Road was charged Feb. 26 for fleeing or evading police, failure to signal, driving with a suspended license and bondsman off bond.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jeffrey Jason Leak, 47, 716 East Laffeyette St., Quitman, was charged Feb. 26 with probation violation
• James Blake Williams, 34, 450 Oak Ave., was charged Feb. 28 with failure to drive in a single lane, hit and run and D.U.I.
• Anthony Jordan Mock, 22, 1446 Woodmen Road, was charged Feb. 28 with failure to appear, probation violation and failure to stop at stop sign.
• Nanette Laureen Pace, 49, 1406 Tree Farm Road, was charged Feb. 28 with open container and possession of cocaine.
• Ashley Danielle Andrade, 32, 3202 Old Adel Road, was charged Feb. 28 for disorderly conduct.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Wilmer Tee Green, 34, 521 First N.W., was charged Feb. 27 with D.U.I., loud radio/tape player audible and failure to stop at stop sign.
• Blair Nelson, 37, 106 Maple St., Thomasville, was arrested Feb. 28 in regards to an incident in Grady County.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joshua Dewayne Sanders, 32, 301 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Feb. 27 with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police, tail lights required and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Jack Dearly Diamond, 50, 310 A Smithwick Bridge Road, Coolidge, Ga was charged Feb. 28 with driving without a license and open container.
• Gabriel Hernandez Guerra, 34, 2016 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Feb. 28 with failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a valid license.
• Jody Price, 57, 6348 Shiloh Road, Hahira, was charged Feb. 27 with burglary in the first degree.
• Miltnon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Cifton Drive, was charged Feb. 26 with battery and fighting in a public place.
• Kane Crawford Key, 33, 409 Gene McQueen Road, was charged Feb. 26 with theft by taking, probation violation, failure to drive in a single lane, driving with a suspended license, adult restraint, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance with intent to distribute, felony fleeing police or roadblock, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of meth, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, no proof of vehicle insurance, driving with a suspended tag, two counts of reckless driving and D.U.I.
• Stephanie Shill, 52, 6348 Shiloh Road, Hahira, was charged Feb. 27 with burglary (1st offense).
• Kevin Scott Stanfield, 59, 1330 Hwy. 319 N. Lot 26, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 28 with probation violation.
• Billy Lee Pace, 45, was charged Feb. 28 with misdemeanor bail jumping.
• Elphonso Deon Moore, 40, 4713 Hummingbird Lane, Valdosta was charged Feb. 27 with terroristic threats and acts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.