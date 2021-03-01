Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Raiford Scott Lane, 35, 925 John Buck McCoy Road was charged Feb. 26 for fleeing or evading police, failure to signal, driving with a suspended license and bondsman off bond.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jeffrey Jason Leak, 47, 716 East Laffeyette St., Quitman, was charged Feb. 26 with probation violation

James Blake Williams, 34, 450 Oak Ave., was charged Feb. 28 with failure to drive in a single lane, hit and run and D.U.I.

Anthony Jordan Mock, 22, 1446 Woodmen Road, was charged Feb. 28 with failure to appear, probation violation and failure to stop at stop sign.

Nanette Laureen Pace, 49, 1406 Tree Farm Road, was charged Feb. 28 with open container and possession of cocaine.

Ashley Danielle Andrade, 32, 3202 Old Adel Road, was charged Feb. 28 for disorderly conduct.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Wilmer Tee Green, 34, 521 First N.W., was charged Feb. 27 with D.U.I., loud radio/tape player audible and failure to stop at stop sign.

Blair Nelson, 37, 106 Maple St., Thomasville, was arrested Feb. 28 in regards to an incident in Grady County.  

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Joshua Dewayne Sanders, 32, 301 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Feb. 27 with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police, tail lights required and failure to drive in a single lane.

Jack Dearly Diamond, 50, 310 A Smithwick Bridge Road, Coolidge, Ga was charged Feb. 28 with driving without a license and open container.

Gabriel Hernandez Guerra, 34, 2016 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Feb. 28 with failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a valid license. 

Jody Price, 57, 6348 Shiloh Road, Hahira, was charged Feb. 27 with burglary in the first degree.

Miltnon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Cifton Drive, was charged Feb. 26 with battery and fighting in a public place.

Kane Crawford Key, 33, 409 Gene McQueen Road, was charged Feb. 26 with theft by taking, probation violation, failure to drive in a single lane, driving with a suspended license, adult restraint, possession of a schedule 1 or 2 substance with intent to distribute, felony fleeing police or roadblock, fleeing or attempting to elude police, possession of meth, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, no proof of vehicle insurance, driving with a suspended tag, two counts of reckless driving and D.U.I.

Stephanie Shill, 52, 6348 Shiloh Road, Hahira, was charged Feb. 27 with burglary (1st offense).

Kevin Scott Stanfield, 59, 1330 Hwy. 319 N. Lot 26, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 28 with probation violation.

Billy Lee Pace, 45, was charged Feb. 28 with misdemeanor bail jumping.

Elphonso Deon Moore, 40, 4713 Hummingbird Lane, Valdosta was charged Feb. 27 with terroristic threats and acts.

