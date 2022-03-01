Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Manuel Sebastian Ybarra, 21, 156 Roger St., was charged Feb. 26 with failure to drive within a single lane, marijuana possession less than an ounce and littering highway.
• Joshua David Hanes, 43, 273 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged Feb. 26 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Eugene Billington, 64, 1507 Ermine Ave., Tifton, was charged Feb. 25 with speeding, suspended license and no tag.
Seth Hamilton Chitty, 33, 178 Dickerson Rd., was charged Feb. 26 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Calvin Bernard Moore, 45, 2017 Lilly St., Coolidge, was charged Feb. 27 with two open container in vehicle.
• Eddie Jerome Seay, 65, 604 Cherokee Drive, was charged Feb. 27 with D.U.I., driving without license on person and driving without headlights when required.
• Manuel Mendoza, 26, 786 Jim Clark Rd., Omega, was charged Feb. 26 with open container in vehicle, D.U.I., no headlights and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Shumeki Rena Sanders, 44, 510 Old Albany Rd. Apt. 1S, Thomasville, was charged Feb. 26 with speeding and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Juanito Sebastian, 23, was charged Feb. 27 with simple battery.
• Jessica Pressley, 38, 716 Rondo Gay Rd., was charged Feb. 27 with simple battery-family violence.
• Ketaruh Johnson, 19, 265 Indian Lake Drive, was charged Feb. 25 with theft by shoplifting.
• Taylor Wade Walker, 23, 1469 Lonnie Brookard Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 27 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two counts of tampering with evidence.
• Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 39, 114 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Feb. 28 with trespass.
• Juanito Sebastian, 23, was charged Feb. 28 with simple battery-family violence.
• Fernando Luna, 29, 1311 Bayleaf Drive, was charged Feb. 26 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Marshell King, 56, 3356 Hwy. 37 E., was charged Feb. 27 with parole violation.
• Raiford Scott Lane, 36, 925 John Buck McCoy Rd., was charged Feb. 25 with criminal trespass and two counts of disorderly conduct.
• Lauren Romberger, 27, 1852 Doerun-Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 27 with simple battery-family violence.
• Carlos Diaz, 26, was charged Feb. 25 with D.U.I., failure to drive within a single lane and improper use-driver license.
• James Jerry Harris, 67, 280 Sandy Ridge Cemetery Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 27 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Amanda Casteel, 28, 1513 Seventh St. S.E., was charged Feb. 27 with simple battery-family violence.
• Misty Nichole Squires, 41, 208 Lindale Ave., was charged Feb. 28 with probation violation.
• Holly Sheree Fener, 38, 192 Connell Rd., was charged Mar. 1 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
• Willa Dean Grant, 39, 12835 Hwy. 122, Barney, was charged Feb. 28 with violation of compulsory school attendance.
• Amos Lamar Goram Jr., 26, 811 Fifth St. N.W., was charged Feb. 28 with two counts of probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender, criminal trespass and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.