Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Justin Michael Hall, 25, 391 Weaver Road, was charged March 9 with probation violation
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Henry Rodriguez Dominiques, 73, 37 23rd St. S.E., was charged March 4 with failure to drive to in a single lane, open container, D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs and driving with license withdrawn.
• Kyle Will Johns, 42, 351 West Bethel Road, was charged March 9 with harassing communications.
• Ricky Ramon Paulk, 50, 1094 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged March 9 with felony theft by conversion.
