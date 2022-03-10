Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Courtney Lorraine Newton, 40, 219 Ashely St., Berlin, was charged March 9 with possession and use of a drug related object and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Duncan Orlando Walker Sr., 492 Mincey Loop, Hinesville, Ga., was charged March 7 with aggravated assault-family violence; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, crossing state/county guardlines with firearm and theft by taking. 

• Shanqueesha Hipps, 24, 832 Apt. 3 Northside Drive, was charged March 9 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

• Allen Roderick Kennedy, 27, 312 West Bethel Ave., was charged March 9 with driving without a valid license, failure to drive within single lane, removing or affixing plate and no insurance.

• Tyquan Edmonds, 17, 700 BLK Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged March 9 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and theft by shoplifting.

• Isaiah Quadeer Daniels, 17, 120 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. B, was charged March 8 with willful obstruction of law enforcement and theft by shoplifting.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Juan Gonzalez, 31, 161 Newton Ave., was charged March 7 with simple battery-family violence, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

• Shannon Brooks, 29, 151 Bob Hires Rd., was charged March 9 with theft by taking.

• Troy Rodrick Bellamy, 35, 107 Oklahoma Circle, Adel, was charged with probation violation.

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Hwy. 133 S. in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that multiple tools were stolen from inside a van. Two 4-foot-by-10-foot A/C copper coils, 30 2-foot-by-2-foot A/C copper coils, two 20 volt Dewalt batteries and one 20 volt Dewarlt Sawzall were all reported stolen. The estimated value of the stolen items is $1,660.

