Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Cameron Keith Gunn, 23, 212 Robert Willis Road, Cairo, was charged March 10 with an expired tag, no insurance, speeding 97 in 55 and driving while unlicensed.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Jeffrey Allen Edmonds, 34, 3153 Cannon Road, was charged March 11 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Dy’Kerrian Antwone Williams, 23, 601 13th St. S.W., was charged March 11 with possession of a firearm by a first offender, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Andy Vaugn, 37, 226 Foxthick Road, was charged March 10 with two counts of person party to a crime.
• Amanda Lynn Webb, 28, 307 N. Thomas St., Fitzgerald, was charged March 10 with driving with a suspended license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Robert Ross Marlow Jr., 68, 114 Fifth St. N.E., was charged March 9 with second degree felony burglary.
