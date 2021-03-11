Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Cameron Keith Gunn, 23, 212 Robert Willis Road, Cairo, was charged March 10 with an expired tag, no insurance, speeding 97 in 55 and driving while unlicensed.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Jeffrey Allen Edmonds, 34, 3153 Cannon Road, was charged March 11 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Dy’Kerrian Antwone Williams, 23, 601 13th St. S.W., was charged March 11 with possession of a firearm by a first offender, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Andy Vaugn, 37, 226 Foxthick Road, was charged March 10 with two counts of person party to a crime.

Amanda Lynn Webb, 28, 307 N. Thomas St., Fitzgerald, was charged March 10 with driving with a suspended license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Robert Ross Marlow Jr., 68, 114 Fifth St. N.E., was charged March 9 with second degree felony burglary.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you