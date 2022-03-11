Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sedric Dewayne Lightsey, 53, 807 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged March 10 with D.U.I., open container and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Steven Christopher Dugard, 51, 9211 Hugh Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, was charged March 10 with probation violation.
• Natasha Michele Loeb Salas, 44, 800 Seventh Ave., was charged March 10 with battery, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of cocaine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Corey Janette Stripling, 35, 2469 Hwy. 27 E., was charged March 10 with cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
• Rodney Nathaniel James, 39, 4338 Stonehaven Drive, Valdosta, was charged March 10 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Demetrius Labrawn McBride, 35, 1002 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged March 10 with probation violation.
• Kayla Louise Pittman, 32, 727 Tilman Rd., was charged March 10 with driving without a valid license, D.U.I., failure to yield right of way and adult restraint seat belt law.
• Mary Ann Parten, 55, 223 Millpond Rd., was charged March 10 with battery.
• Tommiee Lee Griffin, 68, 111 Old Doerun Rd., was charged March 10 with probation violation; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; driving while license suspended or revoked; hit and run; D.U.I. and no insurance.
• Courtney Lorraine Newton, 40, 219 Ashely St., Berlin, was charged March 9 with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
