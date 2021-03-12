Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth St. N.W., was charged March 11 with probation violation.
• Hasim Latif Trimble, 19, 917 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged March 10 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, loud radio audible 100 ft., driving without a license and possession of a firearm or knife during the commitment of a crime.
• Wytica Lafaye Gordon, 32, 169 Lakeview Acres Road, was charged March 11 with probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Stephanie Sarahi Benegas-Umanzar, 18, Bessemer City, South Carolina, was charged March 11 with driving without a license and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• William Jackson Powell, 80, Homestead, Florida, was charged March 12 with D.U.I.- Alcohol, open container, failure to maintain lane and speeding.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Juan Carlos Martiniez, 42, 6114 US Hwy. 319 N., Omega, was charged March 11 with parole violation.
• Cecil Walker Dixon, 26, 503 Blackshear St., Thomasville, was charged March 11 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.
• Charlie Micheal Hill, 34, 193 Hwy 319 N., was charged March 9 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Milthon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Clifton Drive, was charged March 9 with terroristic threats and acts.
