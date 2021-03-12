Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth St. N.W., was charged March 11 with probation violation.

Hasim Latif Trimble, 19, 917 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged March 10 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, loud radio audible 100 ft., driving without a license and possession of a firearm or knife during the commitment of a crime.

Wytica Lafaye Gordon, 32, 169 Lakeview Acres Road, was charged March 11 with probation violation.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Stephanie Sarahi Benegas-Umanzar, 18, Bessemer City, South Carolina, was charged March 11 with driving without a license and speeding.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

William Jackson Powell, 80, Homestead, Florida, was charged March 12 with D.U.I.- Alcohol, open container, failure to maintain lane and speeding.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Juan Carlos Martiniez, 42, 6114 US Hwy. 319 N., Omega, was charged March 11 with parole violation.

Cecil Walker Dixon, 26, 503 Blackshear St., Thomasville, was charged March 11 with two counts of theft by shoplifting.

Charlie Micheal Hill, 34, 193 Hwy 319 N., was charged March 9 with possession of methamphetamine. 

Milthon Alexander Sanchez, 17, 212 Clifton Drive, was charged March 9 with terroristic threats and acts.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you