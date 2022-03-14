Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Brianna Marie Hadley, 34, 3120 29th Ave. Apt. 20, Saint Petersburg, Fla., was charged March 12 with speeding, child restraint seat belt law and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 28, 1067 Cool Springs Rd., Doerun, was charged March 11 with theft by taking and probation violation.
• Jacob Colter Harris, 20, 131 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Norman Park, was charged March 12 with taillight required, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and D.U.I.
• Tierra Shaunice Lewis, 32, 324 Fifth Ave. N.W. Unit B, was charged March 12 with failure to drive within a single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and D.U.I.
• Tydriqueze Shantionio Davis, 22, 3328 Hwy. 33 S. D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and speeding
• Ta’Jon Jawain Davis, 24, 7059 Wakefield Ave., Jacksonville, Fla., was charged March 13 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container in vehicle and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Anthony Carone Lingo Jr., 27, 822 Shy Manor Drive Apt. 2, was charged March 9 with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• David Garcia, 20, 1523 Osceleola St., Quincey, Fla., was charged March 13 with open container in vehicle and laying drags.
• John Henry Meads, 48, 600 S. Main St., was charged March 11 with leaving the scene of an accident, expired vehicle tag or decal and D.U.I.
• Satoya Nicole King, 36, 2909 Park Place, Tifton, was charged March 10 with criminal trespass.
• Deon Maurice Collins, 30, Regency Village Lot 47, was charged March 10 with criminal damage to property.
• Steven Schrecengost, 27, 1923 Shamrock Rd., Dothan, Ala., was charged March 13 with theft by shoplifting-felony and theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Cliff Octavious Green, 47, 486 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged March 14 with failure to appear.
• Curtis Herring, 31, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 25, was charged March 11 with parole violation.
• Parker Gary Giles, 42, 364 McMassey Rd., was charged March 11 with affray.
• Martha Nicole Lucio, 36, 364 Mac Massey Rd., was charged March 11 with affray.
• Peniel Rodriguez, 22, 382 Tommy Meredith Rd., was charged March 13 with D.U.I., failure to obey traffic control device and open container in vehicle.
• Jose De Jesus Gomez-Gonzalez, 34, 3814 Old Ga. Hwy. 3, Camilla, was charged March 12 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a license.
