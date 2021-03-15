Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Trevious Tre’mond Cooper, 25, 207 Hillcrest Ave. S.E., was charged March 11 with failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs, open container and too fast for conditions.
• April Marie Pilkerton, 30, 130 Cook Road, was charged March 11 with possession of drug related object, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV substance with intent to distribute, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain lane and obstruction.
• Janirius Quantavian Pace, 19, 1004 Seventh St. N.W., was charged March 13 with theft by receiving stolen property, D.U.I.-Alcohol/Drugs and window tint violation.
• Jeremy Richard Lewis, 38, 710 Myrtle Lane, was charged March 13 with failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with license withdrawn, two counts of 2nd degree cruelty to children, improper backing, child restraint law (child seat safety), reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, unsafe operation of phone or radio, use of license plate, willful obstruction, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to obey traffic control, reckless conduct, speeding and possession of a firearm during a crime.
• Jacob Mclin Kelley, 34, 2359 Brookfield Lenox Road, was charged March 14 with theft by shoplifting.
• Charles Jason Hobgood, 42, 795 Hwy. 82, Leesburg, is on hold for Dougherty County as of March 12.
• Patricia Ann Godboldt, 42, 4203 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, is on hold for Houston County as of March 12.
• Henry Dain Mallard, 32, 655 Cherokee Drive, was charged March 13 with D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Takesha Evelyn Bailey, 31, 1212 10th St. S.W., was charged March 12 with D.U.I- Alcohol/Drugs, driving without license on person, failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
• Tristan J. Stewart, 24, 1029 Sharon Church Road, Omega, was charged March 13 with misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Hadji Terrell Dowdell Jr., 20, 1913 W. Whitney Ave., Albany, was charged March 13 with theft by taking, interference with a 911 call and battery.
• Steven Ray Foster, 49, 367 Jasmine Lane, was charged March 12 with probation violation.
• Grimaldo Castillo, 27, 350 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park was charged March 12 on a bench warrant.
• Angela Adrianna Debarry, 19, 1635 Park East, Valdosta, was charged March 14 with failure to appear.
• Dantrell Harris, 30, 2010 Hidden Court, Albany, was charged March 14 with probation violation.
• Keyanna Daeshun Myers, 27, 308 Augusta Ave., Thomasville, was charged March 12 with failure to appear.
• Andy J. Schwarzenbach, 24, 1601 Old Madison Hwy., Watkinsville, Ga., was charged March 13 with possession of meth.
• Kenneth Posey, 64, 126 Lot 2, Edmondson Road, was charged March 11 with no insurance and suspended registration.
• Joshua Carl Rogers, 31, 31792 Spence Road, Pelham, is on hold for a detective as of March 12.
• Steven Dywane Foster, 27, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged March 12 with failure to appear.
