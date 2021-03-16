Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Mary Lynn Hobgood, 36, 2627 Sylvester Drive, was charged March 15 with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jimmy Robert Carroll, 27, 1726 Hutchinson Drive, was charged March 15 with probation violation.
• Carlee Johnson, 21, 16 Eleanor Place, Ray City, Ga., was charged March 15 possession of cocaine.
• John Parker Somerindyke, 22, 1051 Doerun-Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged March 15 with failure to appear.
• Virgilio Diaz-Hernandez, 47, 567 Circle Road, Lot 6, was charged March 15 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Byron Cole Payne, 23, 210 North Alder St., Ocilla, Ga., was charged March 13 with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Joshua Daniel Nolin, 29, 108 Crum Road, was charged March 13 with failure to appear and battery.
