Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Daniel Scott Hartman, 34, 934 North Spair St., Thomasville, was charged March 14 with speeding, open container in vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kentrail Curtis Chappell, 26, 199 West Broad Ave. Apt. A, Albany, was charged March 14 with D.U.I., speeding, driver due care, driving while license suspended and obstruction.
• Noemi Perdomo-Aquinoi, 50, 1807 Garden Villa Drive, was charged March 14 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within single lane.
• Kasie Tremaine Williams, 29, 1509 Miramar St., Valdosta, was charged March 15 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 39, 1017 Joe Louis Ave., was charged March 14 with loitering or prowling.
• Tydarerious Raynard Smith, 22, 1336 Summer Circle, was charged March 14 with battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Tyeik Sha’Heim Jackson, 25, 518 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. 1, was charged March 14 with probation violation and aggravated assault.
• Alphondriah Br’Nee Knighton, 18, 1521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged March 14 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Raiford Scott Lane, 36 925 John Buck McCoy Rd., was charged March 14 with probation violation and simple assault-family violence.
• Tyler Lee Smithwick, 30, 3760 Stagecoach Rd., Meigs, was charged March 14 with failure to appear.
• Joseph Lee Holt, 39, 256 Prater Lake Drive N.E., was charged March 15 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and crossing guard lines with drugs.
• Mark Fender Lester II, 17, 154 East Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged March 10 with battery.
