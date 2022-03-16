Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Daniel Scott Hartman, 34, 934 North Spair St., Thomasville, was charged March 14 with speeding, open container in vehicle and driving while license suspended.

 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Kentrail Curtis Chappell, 26, 199 West Broad Ave. Apt. A, Albany, was charged March 14 with D.U.I., speeding, driver due care, driving while license suspended and obstruction.

• Noemi Perdomo-Aquinoi, 50, 1807 Garden Villa Drive, was charged March 14 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within single lane.

• Kasie Tremaine Williams, 29, 1509 Miramar St., Valdosta, was charged March 15 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.

 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 39, 1017 Joe Louis Ave., was charged March 14 with loitering or prowling.

• Tydarerious Raynard Smith, 22, 1336 Summer Circle, was charged March 14 with battery-family violence.

 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Tyeik Sha’Heim Jackson, 25, 518 Fourth St. S.W. Apt. 1, was charged March 14 with probation violation and aggravated assault.

• Alphondriah Br’Nee Knighton, 18, 1521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged March 14 with probation violation and failure to appear.

• Raiford Scott Lane, 36 925 John Buck McCoy Rd., was charged March 14 with probation violation and simple assault-family violence.

• Tyler Lee Smithwick, 30, 3760 Stagecoach Rd., Meigs, was charged March 14 with failure to appear.

• Joseph Lee Holt, 39, 256 Prater Lake Drive N.E., was charged March 15 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and crossing guard lines with drugs.

• Mark Fender Lester II, 17, 154 East Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged March 10 with battery.

