Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Jimmy Darrell Smith Jr., 33, 1780 Woodland Rd. Lot 2, Cairo, was charged March 16 with probation violation; driving while license suspended or revoked; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and marijuana possession less than an ounce. 

• Brittany Cretes Herndon, 33, 223 Bonnie Tuk Rd., was charged March 16 with probation violation, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and drugs not in original container.

• Thomas Hilton Sapp, 68, 1846 Hwy. 37 E, was charged March 8 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Willie Almond III, 17, 608 Seventh St. S.W., was charged March 16 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Matthew Wayne Howell, 36, 1515 Crestwood Lane, was charged March 16 with conspiracy to commit a felony.

• Breonna Patrica Starling, 19, 612 Martin Luther King Drive, Cairo, was charged March 16 with criminal trespass-family violence.

• Shuntrise Diane Huntley, 25, 502 Fifth Ave. N.E., was charged March 16 with failure to appear.

• Quendacious Dreshawn Florence, 22, 183 Wilkes Ave., Pelham, was charged March 15 with failure to appear.

• Demetrius Labrawn McBride, 35, 1002 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged March 10 with probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you