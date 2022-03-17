Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jimmy Darrell Smith Jr., 33, 1780 Woodland Rd. Lot 2, Cairo, was charged March 16 with probation violation; driving while license suspended or revoked; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and marijuana possession less than an ounce.
• Brittany Cretes Herndon, 33, 223 Bonnie Tuk Rd., was charged March 16 with probation violation, possession of a schedule III controlled substance and drugs not in original container.
• Thomas Hilton Sapp, 68, 1846 Hwy. 37 E, was charged March 8 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willie Almond III, 17, 608 Seventh St. S.W., was charged March 16 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Matthew Wayne Howell, 36, 1515 Crestwood Lane, was charged March 16 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Breonna Patrica Starling, 19, 612 Martin Luther King Drive, Cairo, was charged March 16 with criminal trespass-family violence.
• Shuntrise Diane Huntley, 25, 502 Fifth Ave. N.E., was charged March 16 with failure to appear.
• Quendacious Dreshawn Florence, 22, 183 Wilkes Ave., Pelham, was charged March 15 with failure to appear.
• Demetrius Labrawn McBride, 35, 1002 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged March 10 with probation violation.
