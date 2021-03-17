Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ashley Claire Boyd, 30, 364 Mac Massey Roa, was charged March 16 with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first degree burglary and two counts of probation violation.
• Cassandra Marjean Burgess, 26, 1016 Richer Road, was charged March 16 with probation violation.
• Jaquaeveon Devonye Shingles, 20, 211 Donald Drive, Warner Robins, was charged March 16 with simple battery and probation violation.
• Perry Amos Westbrook, 64, 149 Westbrook Drive, was charged March 16 with possession of a schedule III substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and manufacture marijuana.
• Anne Godwin, 39, 405 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged March 15 with probation violation.
• Chandra Lee Williamson, 41, was charged March 14 with drug court violation.
• Brent Richard Johnson, 31, 40 Wade Chastain Road, Coolidge, was charged March 10 with probation violation.
• Christopher Alan Hooker, 21, 1817 Camilla Highway, was charged March 16 with possession of meth.
• Tyler Aubrey Wood, 23, 251 Crossland Scooterville, Omega, was charged March 16 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
Incidents
• A complainant on Minissee Road reported March 16 that a Suntrust bank account had been drained of $1,999.24. The bank has been aware of the incident and notified the complainant that they are working to rectify it. The bank also stated this was not the only account that encountered a fraud at their branch.
