Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Larry Randall Coots, 45, 1510 12th Court S.E., was charged March 17 with first degree cruelty to children and battery.

Tammy Lynn Carter, 59, 210 31st Ave. N.E., was charged March 17 with pedestrian under the influence.

Richard Andrew Haymons, 47, 191 Haymons Road, was charged March 17 with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Peyton Reese Williams, 24, 4076 Tallokas Road, was charged March 15 with harassing communications.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you