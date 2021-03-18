Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Larry Randall Coots, 45, 1510 12th Court S.E., was charged March 17 with first degree cruelty to children and battery.
• Tammy Lynn Carter, 59, 210 31st Ave. N.E., was charged March 17 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Richard Andrew Haymons, 47, 191 Haymons Road, was charged March 17 with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
• Peyton Reese Williams, 24, 4076 Tallokas Road, was charged March 15 with harassing communications.
