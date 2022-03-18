Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Jose Valadez, 69, 706 Fourth St. E., Tifton, was charged March 17 with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Varisha Howard, 1325 Warner St. Apt. F1, Thomasville, was charged March 17 with failure to obey traffic control device and D.U.I.

• John Leon Strong Jr., 41, was charged March 17 with parole violation and bondsman off bond. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

James Edward Ward Jr., 30, 211 Cordele Rd. Lot 55, Albany, was charged March 17 with probation violation.

• Ashley Marie Honaker, 38, 518 Indian Lake Drive, was charged March 17 with failure to appear.

• Shadavia Barge, 17, 506 Northside Drive, was charged with affray.

• Jeremy Deshawn Murray Jr., 17, 1800 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged March 15 with battery and affray.

• Kelsie Renea Hutchinson, 22, 3962 Old Doerun Rd., was charged March 15 with theft by taking.

