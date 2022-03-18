Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jose Valadez, 69, 706 Fourth St. E., Tifton, was charged March 17 with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Varisha Howard, 1325 Warner St. Apt. F1, Thomasville, was charged March 17 with failure to obey traffic control device and D.U.I.
• John Leon Strong Jr., 41, was charged March 17 with parole violation and bondsman off bond.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Edward Ward Jr., 30, 211 Cordele Rd. Lot 55, Albany, was charged March 17 with probation violation.
• Ashley Marie Honaker, 38, 518 Indian Lake Drive, was charged March 17 with failure to appear.
• Shadavia Barge, 17, 506 Northside Drive, was charged with affray.
• Jeremy Deshawn Murray Jr., 17, 1800 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged March 15 with battery and affray.
• Kelsie Renea Hutchinson, 22, 3962 Old Doerun Rd., was charged March 15 with theft by taking.
