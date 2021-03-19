Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
• Gregory W. Montgomery, 37, 145 N. Union Road, Lot 19, Lenox, was charged March 18 with driving without license, speeding and no insurance.
• Donnie Andrew Bryant, 25, Collins, Ga., was charged March 18 with probation violation.
• Deborah Sharron Blackburn, 62, 892 Cook Road, was charged March 18 with four counts of party to a crime, possession of meth and crossing state/county lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
• Joshua Jamara Rhymes, 34, 839 Northside Drive, Apt. 3, was charged March 19 with probation violation.
• James Edward Ward Jr., 29, 211 Pine Bluff Road, Lot 16, Albany, was charged March 18 with failure to appear.
• Prentiss Isaiah Daniels, 23, 1211 Berry Lane, is on hold for Irwin County as of March 18.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Luis Angel Arreaga, 21, Moultrie, was charged March 18 with littering the highway, open container, failure to drive within a single lane, violation of vehicle noise ordinance and driving without a license.
Moultrie Police Department
Incidents
• Officers were called to a residence on 27th Street S.E. in reference to possible fraud. The complainant claimed that an amount of $430 was taken from their “Cash App” mobile money ordering service without authorization. The officers recommended they contact the app’s customer service and report the fraud and notified the complainant that a report will be available to pick up if it is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.