Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Zackary Shane Dill, 25, 2710 Old Doerun Road, was charged March 1 with distracted driving and driving with a withdrawn license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kenni Maylaysia Sanders, 27, Baconton, Ga., was charged Feb. 27 with D.U.I., failure to wear seat belt, and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Kasey Trent Holt, 17, 1517 Crestwood Lane, was charged Feb. 27 with D.U.I.- Alcohol and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Ramon Zackery Gutierrez, 18, 1901 Garden Villa Drive, was charged Feb. 26 with driving without a valid license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Chistopher Lamar Jordan, 50, 120 Fourth St., SW Apt. 5, was charged March 1 with failure to appear.
• Stacey Leronzo Debruce, 50, 3431 Old Adel Road, was charged March 1 with battery and driving with a suspended license.
• Kenneth McKinley Harrison, 48, 812 Doc Darbyshire Road, Norman Park, was charged March 1 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Billy James Carter, 27, 176 Janette Lane, was charged March 2 with D.U.I.- Alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude authorities, reckless driving, loud music, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, obstruction, no headlights, speeding and possession of a firearm by a felon.
