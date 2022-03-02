Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Taylor Wade Walker, 23, 1469 Lonnie Brookard Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 27 with probation violation.
• Eliezer Miguel Diaz, 27, 2732 Kingsbridge Terrace, Bronx, NY, was charged March 1 with giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer; theft by deception and manufacturing, selling, distributing, possessing identification.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Norris Lavelle McClendon, 50, 1369 Summer Circle, was charged Feb. 27 with disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Emanuel White, 33, 977 Martha Dr., Forest Park, was charged March1 with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
• Dianna Marie Thornton, 38, 409 Roberts Circle, Adel, was charged March 1 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jasper Leggett Jr., 36, 1304 12th Ave. S.W., was charged March 1 with probation violation.
• Allen Roger Furney, 47, 165 Wingate Rd. S.W., Doerun, was charged March 1 with failure to register as a sex offender.
• Andre Buie, 32, 746 Garden Walk Blvd., Atlanta, was charged March 1 with probation violation.
• Johnny William Benjamin, 37, 312 Maple St., Tifton, was charged March 1 with probation violation.
• John Wesley Sharp, 39, 517 Campbell St., Thomasville, was charged March 1 with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jefferson Glen Pate, 42, 345 Patch Rd., was charged March 1 with pedestrian under the influence.
