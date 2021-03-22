Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Travon Jamal Jackson, 29, 247 Kendall Wood Road was charged March 20 with obstruction of officer and D.U.I.- Controlled Substance.

Carson Hunter Champion, 17, 4743 Ione Road, Pavo, was charged March 13 with headlight violation, possession of marijuana less than ounce, D.U.I.- under the age of 21 and possession of cocaine.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Perez Agustin Hernandez, 61, 657 Circle Road, was charged March 21 with failure to appear, failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.

Shannon Lee Curles, 41, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged March 19 with simple battery and interference with a 9-1-1 call.

Terrence Gustavious Grant, 31, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged March 18 with two counts of probation violation.

Freddie Lee Harris, 62, 3100 Robie Lane, Snellville, Ga., was charged March 19 with probation violation.

Rodney Nathaniel James, 38, 219 Hillcrest Ave., was charged March 21 with obstruction of an officer and trafficking cocaine.

Kaylen Kirkland, 20, 104 Owen Medford Road, Lenox, was charged March 19 with obstruction of an officer.

Dana Leon Martin, 44, 1311 First Ave. N.W., was charged March 20 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jakya Sharkivia Woods, 29, 405 11th Court S.E., was charged March 21 with fleeing and/or eluding police and trafficking cocaine.

Cherokee Lee Weldon, 42, Lakeland, was charged March 20 with trespassing and loitering.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Anthony Sherrod Trice, 22, 4826 Pinto Drive, Putney, Ga., was charged March 21 with probation violation.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Natalya Janai Williams, 21, 2101 Beachview Drive, Albany, was charged March 21 with driving with a withdrawn license.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Justo Garcia-Hernandez, 35, 435 Doc Lindsey Road, Norman Park, was charged March 20 with D.U.I.- Drugs/Alcohol, open container, driving without a license and failure to drive within a single lane.

Alex Clayton Barrett, 27, 162 Cook Road Unit B, was charged March 21 with two counts of theft by taking and two counts of 2nd degree criminal damage to property.

Deborah Sharron Blackburn, 62, 892 Cook Road, was charged March 18 with two counts of party to a crime; possession of meth; crossing state/county lines with weapons, intoxicants, and/or drugs without consent; and two counts of probation violation.

Dykurius Lentrall Edwards, 32, 908 First Ave. S.W., was charged March 20 with battery.

Jose Garcia Saldana, 24, 935 Northbridge Drive N.W., Conyers, Ga., was charged March 19 with statutory rape and child molestation.

William Christopher Miller, 36, 123 Smith St., Berlin, was charged March 19 with probation violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you