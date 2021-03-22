Georgia State Patrol
• Travon Jamal Jackson, 29, 247 Kendall Wood Road was charged March 20 with obstruction of officer and D.U.I.- Controlled Substance.
• Carson Hunter Champion, 17, 4743 Ione Road, Pavo, was charged March 13 with headlight violation, possession of marijuana less than ounce, D.U.I.- under the age of 21 and possession of cocaine.
Moultrie Police Department
• Perez Agustin Hernandez, 61, 657 Circle Road, was charged March 21 with failure to appear, failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
• Shannon Lee Curles, 41, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged March 19 with simple battery and interference with a 9-1-1 call.
• Terrence Gustavious Grant, 31, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged March 18 with two counts of probation violation.
• Freddie Lee Harris, 62, 3100 Robie Lane, Snellville, Ga., was charged March 19 with probation violation.
• Rodney Nathaniel James, 38, 219 Hillcrest Ave., was charged March 21 with obstruction of an officer and trafficking cocaine.
• Kaylen Kirkland, 20, 104 Owen Medford Road, Lenox, was charged March 19 with obstruction of an officer.
• Dana Leon Martin, 44, 1311 First Ave. N.W., was charged March 20 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Jakya Sharkivia Woods, 29, 405 11th Court S.E., was charged March 21 with fleeing and/or eluding police and trafficking cocaine.
• Cherokee Lee Weldon, 42, Lakeland, was charged March 20 with trespassing and loitering.
Doerun Police Department
• Anthony Sherrod Trice, 22, 4826 Pinto Drive, Putney, Ga., was charged March 21 with probation violation.
Berlin Police Department
• Natalya Janai Williams, 21, 2101 Beachview Drive, Albany, was charged March 21 with driving with a withdrawn license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
• Justo Garcia-Hernandez, 35, 435 Doc Lindsey Road, Norman Park, was charged March 20 with D.U.I.- Drugs/Alcohol, open container, driving without a license and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 27, 162 Cook Road Unit B, was charged March 21 with two counts of theft by taking and two counts of 2nd degree criminal damage to property.
• Deborah Sharron Blackburn, 62, 892 Cook Road, was charged March 18 with two counts of party to a crime; possession of meth; crossing state/county lines with weapons, intoxicants, and/or drugs without consent; and two counts of probation violation.
• Dykurius Lentrall Edwards, 32, 908 First Ave. S.W., was charged March 20 with battery.
• Jose Garcia Saldana, 24, 935 Northbridge Drive N.W., Conyers, Ga., was charged March 19 with statutory rape and child molestation.
• William Christopher Miller, 36, 123 Smith St., Berlin, was charged March 19 with probation violation.
