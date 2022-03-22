Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jennifer Ann Balfour, 50, 279 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged March 18 with theft by shoplifting.
• Hector Ruano-Rivera, 56, 1010 Circle Rd., was charged March 18 with contempt of court, speeding and driving without a valic license.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Cynthia Ann Jenkins, 46, 2913 East Central Ave., was charged March 18 with driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicles and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Mathew Carroll Register, 24, 380 Cherokee Drive, was charged March 19 with D.U.I. and speeding.
• Isaias Albarran, 52, 1450 Merritt Lane, Pelham, was charged March 20 with two counts of speeding, D.U.I., adult restraint seat belt law, failure to drive within a single lane, two counts of open container in vehicle and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Donna Marie Burr, 45, 6042 Old Adel Rd., was charged March 18 with D.U.I., leaving the scene of an accident, improper backing and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Ricky Lamar Boyd, 60, 718 Fourth Ave. Apt. D, was charged March 18 with driving while license suspended or revoked, improper turn or U-turn, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container in vehicle and D.U.I.
• Austin Michael Elliot, 26, 218 North Fain St., Doerun, was charged March 20 with failure to appear.
• Clayton James McMillan, 21, 1000 Holmes Drive Apt. 1, was charged March 21 with probation violation, two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, possession of drug related objects, reckless driving, D.U.I., windshield violation, adult restraint seat belt law, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of standards for brake lights and signal devices, speeding, driver to exercise due care, too fast for conditions, failure to drive within a single lane, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, tire violation, marijuana-possession less an ounce, no insurance and driving while license suspended.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kyania Gaines, 26, 2101 Tompkins Ave. Apt. C4, was charged March 17 with battery-family violence.
• Antonio J. Mendez, 44, 181 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged March 18 with probation violation.
• Jose Benito Aguilar, 32, 1774 Old Doerun Rd., was charged March 20 with D.U.I. and failure to stop for a stop sign.
• Jalen Brentavious Malik Jones, 29, 143 Crimson Circle, Thomasville, was charged giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; failure to obey stop sign and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Thomas Jess Allegood, 33, 142 Anderson Drive, was charged March 20 with failure to yield entering roadway and D.U.I.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Richard Kinsey, 28, 104 East Bethel Ave., was charged March 19 with cruelty to children-third degree and cruelty to children-first degree.
• Jonathon Ryan Boyd, 31, 531 DH Alderman Rd., Unit C, was charged March 18 with failure to appear.
• Kayla Leann Burnham, 23, 522 Rogers St., Tifton, was charged March 18 with probation violation.
• Katie Dianne Wells, 26, 885 Hwy. 270 E., was charged March 17 with battery-family violence.
• John Wade Goodno, 41, 2913 Mitchell County Line Rd., Hartsfield, was charged March 19 with public drunkenness.
• Carlos Valenzia-Gasper, 34, 480 Lawrence Rd., was charged March 20 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Oshaia Dennard Frazier, 40, 909 North Main Ave., Fitzgerald, was charged March 18 with failure to appear.
• Jalisa Lashun Spry, 27, 400 North MLK Jr. Drive, Thomasville, was charged March 21 with crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants, and/or drugs without consent.
• Nathan Morley Smith, 41, 864 Limousin Lane, Thomasville, was charged March 21 with probation violation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
• Jeffrey McMillan, 33, 21 Outreach Lane, Soperton, Ga., was charged March 21 with two counts of probation violation.
• Christopher Lee Cooper, 46, 249 County Line Rd., Pavo, was charged March 21 with probation violation.
• Billy Jarrel Rushing, 23, 1505 Lankford Drive Apt. 809, Valdosta, was charged March 21 with probation violation and bondsman off bond.
• Patrick Bernard Wheeler Jr., 27, 1315 Bonny View Ave., Albany, was charged March 22 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.