Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Larry Kyle Rowan, 24, 1162 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged March 23 with failure to appear, tail lights required and no license on person.

• Jamarcus Davay Williams, 23, 1002 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged March 22 with failure to appear.

 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Gregory Krantz, 35, 514 Fox Croft Rd., Cairo, was charged March 22 with theft by shoplifting.

• Mark Travis Land Jr., 18, 117 Hiers Rd., Berlin, was charged March 22 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Patrick Bernard Wheeler Jr., 27, 1315 Bonny View Ave., Albany, was charged March 22 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.

• Edwin Romero-Alverez, 27, 2408 West Blvd., was charged March 22 with probation violation.

• Alex Clayton Barrett, 28, 211 Cook Rd., was charged March 22 with probation violation.

• Ashley Nicole Allen, 29, 318 Hyde Lane, Norman Park, was charged March 22 with failure to appear.

