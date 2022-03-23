Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Larry Kyle Rowan, 24, 1162 Edward Warren Rd., Lenox, was charged March 23 with failure to appear, tail lights required and no license on person.
• Jamarcus Davay Williams, 23, 1002 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged March 22 with failure to appear.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Gregory Krantz, 35, 514 Fox Croft Rd., Cairo, was charged March 22 with theft by shoplifting.
• Mark Travis Land Jr., 18, 117 Hiers Rd., Berlin, was charged March 22 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Patrick Bernard Wheeler Jr., 27, 1315 Bonny View Ave., Albany, was charged March 22 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Edwin Romero-Alverez, 27, 2408 West Blvd., was charged March 22 with probation violation.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 28, 211 Cook Rd., was charged March 22 with probation violation.
• Ashley Nicole Allen, 29, 318 Hyde Lane, Norman Park, was charged March 22 with failure to appear.
