Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jeremy Pacheco, 38, 855 Mitchell County Line, Meigs, was charged March 22 with fleeing or attempting to elude, failure to drive in a single lane, three counts of driving on the wrong side of the road, D.U.I., two counts of hit and run and open container.
• Bridget Lynn Rehberg, 30, 747 Vinson Road, Meigs, was charged March 23 with failure to drive in single lane, D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs, possession of alprazolam and two counts of possession of a schedule II substance (diazepam and hydrocodone).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sellers Edwards III, 37, 1209 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged March 21 with criminal trespass.
• Jeremiah Alexander Elliot, 40, 1957 Sylvester Hwy., was charged March 23 with probation violation.
• Jontavious Dunnell, 37, 245 Mott Lane, Newton, Ga. was charged March 23 with criminal trespass.
• Melissa Smith, 45, 44 McKinnon Road, Barwick, was charged March 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Macey Leeann Jones, 28, 800 Cliford St., Barwick, was charged March 23 with disorderly conduct.
• Marvin Thomas Aguilag, 31, 2105 West Blvd., was charged March 22 with battery.
• Bree Cierra Williams, 25, 1200 Golding Road, Morven, was charged March 21 with crossing guard lines.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Damien Enoch, 32, 913 Third St. S.E., was charged March 23 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
• Kevin Bradley Pitts, 22, 2402 Ga. 37 East, was charged March 23 with battery.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 27, 162 Cook Road Unit B, was charged March 21 with 2nd degree criminal damage to property and theft by taking.
• Floyd Tyrone Coates, 54, 127 Fifth St. S.W., was charged March 22 with a bench warrant.
• William Christopher Miller, 36, 123 Smith St., Berlin, was charged March 19 with two counts of probation violation.
• Silvia Albertina Yok-Hernandez, 25, 510 Darbyshire Road, Norman Park, was charged March 22 with affray.
• Dionicia Giron-Godinez, 33, 2726 Sylvester Drive, was charged March 21 with affray.
• Kannon Dale Partain, 23, 612 Doc Darbyshire Lot 17, is on hold for Jackson State Prison as of March 23.
• Deborah Sharron Blackburn, 62, was charged March 18 with theft by taking.
• Richard Andrew Haymons, 37, 191 Haymons Road, was charged March 17 with three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and two counts of first degree cruelty to children.
Incidents
• Deputies responded to a residence on Ga. Hwy. 22 in Meigs on March 20 in reference to a possible theft. The complainant claimed an aluminum extension ladder valued at around $200 and a canoe valued at around $500 were taken out of their tobacco barn, which had signs of being broken into.
• Complainant filed a report on March 23 that someone had taken a radiator, hose and bolts off their John Deere Irrigation Pumping Motor between March 15 and March 22 from their residence on Rob Bennett Road. The items were valued at around $2,300.
