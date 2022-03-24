Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Samuel Marshall Wood, 42, 308 Second Ave. S.E. Apt. 166, was charged March 23 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Michael James Debruce Jr., 33, 2035 East Pinetree Blvd. Thomasville, was charged March 23 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container in vehicle and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jamal Joseph Davis, 30, 1818 West Whitney Ave., Albany, was charged March 21 with possession of cocaine, tag light, possession and use of a drug related object and possession of a firearm during crime
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Agustin Garcia Perez, 43, 1670 Overlook Drive, was charged March 20 with two counts of failure to appear, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and driving without a valid license.
• Dylan Reid Allegood, 27, 180 B Anderson Drive, was charged March 22 with criminal trespass.
• Joanna Latrelle Wiard, 37, 271 David Newton Rd., was charged March 22 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Alton Paul Olliff, 35, 260 Prospect Church Rd., Fitzgerald, was charged March 23 with probation violation.
• Nicholas Sharron Edge, 45, 104 Twin Lakes Drive, was charged March 23 with cruelty to children - first degree, sexual battery against child under 16, sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation.
• Selinda Marie Daughtry, 52, 3010 Ellenton Omega Rd., Omega, was charged March 24 with probation violation.
• James Edward Ward Jr., 30, 211 Cordele Rd. Lot 55, Albany, was charged March 17 with probation violation and is a fugitive from justice from another state.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 28, 211 Cook Rd., was charged March 22 with probation violation.
