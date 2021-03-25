Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Bridget Lynn Rehberg, 30, 747 Vinson Road, Meigs, was charged March 23 with failure to drive within a single lane, D.U.I.- Alcohol/Drugs and two counts of possession of a schedule II substance.
• Mathew Brian Sasser, 38, 5982 Ga. Hwy. 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged March 24 with operating an unsafe vehicle, driving with a suspended license and seatbelt.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Adam Lee Stanfill, 29, 431 Newsome Road, was charged March 24 with failure to appear.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Greciela Maldonado, 41, 2816 First N.W., was charged March 24 with driving without license and bench warrant.
• Eric Terry, 34, 705 Ninth St. N.W., was charged March 24 with criminal trespass.
Incidents
• Officers were contacted by a complainant in reference to a scam. The complainant stated they attempted to purchase a PlayStation 5 from an electronic selling app. After sending $565 to the seller the complainant received a tracking number through the app. The tracking number did not track anything on any shipping website, according to the complainant. The app stated the seller is in “Decanter, Ga.”
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Victor Gonzalez, 43, 262 Indian Creek Subdivision, was charged March 22 with battery and 3rd degree cruelty to children.
• Jason Lee Baird, 34, was charged March 23 with conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Joanna Latrelle Wiard, 36, 271 David Newton Road, was charged March 23 with probation violation.
• Bradley Oneal Mitchell, 31, 510 Old Albany Road, Apt B2, Berlin, was charged March 24 with probation violation, driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana less than ounce and possession of a drug related object.
• Shane Edwards Henderson, 43, 356 Perry Batts Road, was charged March 24 with failure to appear.
• Tawon Jamar Warren, 39, 564 26th Ave. S.E., was charged March 24 with two counts of probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.