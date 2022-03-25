Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Jalen Malik Bennett, 22, 75 Dorsey Rd., Ty Ty, was charged March 24 with D.U.I., speeding, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance and failure to yield.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged March 24 with probation violation.

• David Davis, 52, 825 East Central Ave., was charged March 25 with probation violation.

• Katelin Melton, 21, 217 North Jones St., Doerun, was charged March 24 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

James Adam McCann, 37, 454 Massey St., Barwick, was charged March 22 with pedestrian under the influence.

