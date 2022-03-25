Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jalen Malik Bennett, 22, 75 Dorsey Rd., Ty Ty, was charged March 24 with D.U.I., speeding, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance and failure to yield.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged March 24 with probation violation.
• David Davis, 52, 825 East Central Ave., was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Katelin Melton, 21, 217 North Jones St., Doerun, was charged March 24 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Adam McCann, 37, 454 Massey St., Barwick, was charged March 22 with pedestrian under the influence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.