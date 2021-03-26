Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Shannon Lee Curles, 41, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged March 25 with aggravated stalking and bondsman off bond.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Patches Marie Partain, 43, 118 N. Pine Drive, was charged March 25 with following too closely and D.U.I.
• Jonah Jay Mccammon, 31, 2212 Sylvester Dr., was charged March 25 with seatbelt and driving with a suspended license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Donovan Harris, 22, was charged March 24 with riot in a penal institution, interference with government property and false imprisonment.
• Daquan Wilkerson, 19, 806 Seventh St. N.W. Apt 8, was charged March 25 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Casey Logan Bonner, 40, 1750 Fourth St. S.E., was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Austin Ray Foster, 22, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged March 25 with violating family violence order and two counts of criminal trespass.
• Nichole Lynn Joiner, 37, was charged March 25 with two counts of theft by taking.
