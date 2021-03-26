Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Shannon Lee Curles, 41, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged March 25 with aggravated stalking and bondsman off bond.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Patches Marie Partain, 43, 118 N. Pine Drive, was charged March 25 with following too closely and D.U.I.

Jonah Jay Mccammon, 31, 2212 Sylvester Dr., was charged March 25 with seatbelt and driving with a suspended license.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Donovan Harris, 22, was charged March 24 with riot in a penal institution, interference with government property and false imprisonment. 

Daquan Wilkerson, 19, 806 Seventh St. N.W. Apt 8, was charged March 25 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Casey Logan Bonner, 40, 1750 Fourth St. S.E., was charged March 25 with probation violation.

Austin Ray Foster, 22, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged March 25 with violating family violence order and two counts of criminal trespass.

Nichole Lynn Joiner, 37, was charged March 25 with two counts of theft by taking.

