Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Arrests
• Eldriquez Leetrez Silas Jr., 19, 323 West Central Ave., was charged March 26 with two counts of malice murder, first degree home invasion, feticide, two counts of murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jaylen Malik Bennett, 22, 75 Dorsey Rd., Ty Ty, was charged March 24 with D.U.I., speeding, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Keyuntay Jackson, 25, 33 Abby Lane, Enigma, was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Norman Lee Williams Jr., 25, 1724 Bass Rd., Hartsfield, was charged March 25 with criminal trespass; reckless conduct; standards for brake lights and signal devices; drugs not in original container and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
• Monica Jennifer Luna, 22, 166 Ortiz Lane, was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Malcolm Dewayne Williams, 33, 1001 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Jamie Demetrius Palmer, 23, 2008 Northeast Geranium Ave., Coolidge, was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Tevin Denorris Fuller, 31, 318 Free Ave., Doerun, was charged March 25 with probation violation.
• Marvin Dewayne Dismuke, 61, 164 Mark Lane, was charged March 25 with theft by taking.
Incidents
• Officers responded to a vehicle that deputies found abandoned on the 600 block of Connell Road. The vehicle, a Nissan Xterra, had previously been reported stolen to the MPD.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Niki Ann Hummel, 53, was charged March 26 with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit certain crimes and two counts of criminal attempt to enter auto.
• Dai Quang Le, 46, 371 James King Rd., was charged March 25 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
• Tremarious La’Tay Stringer, 21, 508 North Goodman St., Sparks, was charged March 25 with battery and false statements or writings, concealing facts or providing fraudulent documents.
• Donald Hawkins, 66, 794 Allegood Rd., Stone Mountain, was charged March 27 with failure to appear.
• Brittany Hollingsworth, 31, 296 Annie Ruth Freeman Rd., Omega, was charged March 26 with simple battery-family violence.
• James Timothy Milliones, 55, 296 Annie Ruth Freeman Rd., Omega, was charged March 27 with simple battery-family violence.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General on Hwy. 133 South in reference to a hit and run. The complainant stated that a maroon vehicle turned off Hwy. 133 onto Foxthick Road when they collided with the complainant’s vehicle. “A Hispanic male got out of the car that hit her and asked if she was OK. (The complainant) told him ‘yes’ and then (he) got back in his vehicle and drove off,” the incident report stated. No further vehicle or personal description was provided.
