Department Of Transportation
Arrests
• Ranardo Jacksone Shine, 32, 1307 Baytree Drive Apt G, Valdosta, was charged March 26 with speeding and driving with withdrawn license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Taylor Grant Sellers, 26, 3630 Old Doerun Road, was charged March 26 with D.U.I.-Drug/Alcohol, possession of a drug-related object and speeding.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Hannah Withem, 26, 1932 Drennon Circle, Newnan, Ga., was charged March 27 with possession of a drug related object.
• Rashaad Johnson, 20, 1428 Bernardino Way, Valdosta, was charged March 27 with window tint violation, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving with a withdrawn license and expired tag.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Quincy Quinn Thornton, 41, 3109 S. Veterans Parkway was charged March 27 with probation violation.
• Jalen Jywan Beard, 26, 460 E. Railroad St. NE, Pelham, was charged March 27 with probation violation.
• Robert Lee Aikens IV, 40, Cherokee Drive, was charged March 28 with disorderly conduct.
• Deangelo Maurice Adams, 33, 518 Old Albany Road, was charged March 25 with turn signal violation, driving without valid license and possession of cocaine.
• Jeremy Deshaun Murray, 38, 114 5th St. NE, was charged March 26 with entering an automotive vehicle with intent to commit a felony and illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Si’derrius Keshawn King, 24, 417 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged March 26 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of a firearm or knife while committing a crime; and possession of schedule III, IV or V substance with intent to distribute.
• Lisa Latusia Harris, 36, 2706 Fifth Ave. S.E. Apt. 13, was charged March 26 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Mathew Todd Williamson, 46, 2308 Sylvester Drive, was charged March 26 with probation violation.
• Justin Matthew Johnson, 38, 30 East Bethel Ave., Lot 5, was charged March 26 with probation violation.
• Sabrina Diane Smithwick, 52, 171 Hillton Drive, was charged March 26 with failure to appear.
• George Darrell Tucker Jr., 22, 2715 Jacqueline Circle, was charged March 26 with probation violation, driving with suspended license, possession of firearms by convicted felon and two counts of entering an automotive vehicle with intent to commit felony.
• Daniel James Clayton, 39, 30 East Bethel Ave. Lot 5, was charged March 26 with probation violation.
• Andrew Cadarius Mayson, 41, 3000 Baxley Way, College Park, Ga., was charged March 27 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.