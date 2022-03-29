Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Matthew Simmons IV, 22, 118 Neel St., Thomasville, was charged March 27 with marijuana possession less than an ounce.
• Brona Faniece Ross, 24, 208 Meadow St., Thomasville, was charged March 27 with D.U.I., tag light illumination required, child restraint seat belt law and endangering a child by driving under the influence.
• Diego Cardona Domingo, 39, 335 Drawdy Rd., Lenox, was charged March 26 with adult restraint seat belt law, D.U.I., open container in vehicle, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Mikel Shane Stinson, 35, 2762 South County Line Rd., Albany, was charged March 27 with D.U.I. and disorderly conduct.
• John Leon Strong Jr., 41, 122 South Main St. S.W., was charged March 27 with terroristic threats and acts, electric transmission/post of video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit content and aggravated stalking.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Luis Zamora, 26, 174 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged March 28 with probation violation.
• Anthony Rhodes, 44, 708 10th Ave. N.W., was charged March 29 with three counts of probation violation, driving without a valid license and speeding.
• Zachary Argo McIntyre, 34, 105 Cactus Lane, Talking Rock, Ga., was charged March 28 with probation violation.
