Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Dalmonica Davis, 24, 1112 10th St. SE, was charged March 3 with six counts of financial card fraud and two counts of criminal trespass.

Quenton Dontre Scott, 27, 1340 Fourth St. SW, was charged March 2 with battery.

Estrellita Linda Mascorro, 26, 911 14th St. SW, was charged March 1 with battery.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Brian Chales Fambro, 43, 1808 Overlook Drive, was charged March 2 with two counts of probation violation.

Michele Keith, 57, 931 Rancho Taylor Road, was arrested March 2 and is on hold for drug court.

Jerry Dewayne Tidwell, 45, 4657 Centennial Road, Coolidge, was charged on Feb. 26 with probation violation.

Incident

A theft was reported in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive where a toolbox, air compressor, fridge, freezer, pecan roller, ladder and a variety of tools were stolen out of a shed. A washer, dresser, and computer were taken out of the house itself. There were no signs of forced entry into either building. The total value of the items is about $33,400. 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you