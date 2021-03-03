Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Dalmonica Davis, 24, 1112 10th St. SE, was charged March 3 with six counts of financial card fraud and two counts of criminal trespass.
• Quenton Dontre Scott, 27, 1340 Fourth St. SW, was charged March 2 with battery.
• Estrellita Linda Mascorro, 26, 911 14th St. SW, was charged March 1 with battery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Brian Chales Fambro, 43, 1808 Overlook Drive, was charged March 2 with two counts of probation violation.
• Michele Keith, 57, 931 Rancho Taylor Road, was arrested March 2 and is on hold for drug court.
• Jerry Dewayne Tidwell, 45, 4657 Centennial Road, Coolidge, was charged on Feb. 26 with probation violation.
Incident
• A theft was reported in the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive where a toolbox, air compressor, fridge, freezer, pecan roller, ladder and a variety of tools were stolen out of a shed. A washer, dresser, and computer were taken out of the house itself. There were no signs of forced entry into either building. The total value of the items is about $33,400.
