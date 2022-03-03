Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jack Andrew Brinkley, 31, 711 Rancho Taylor Rd., Doerun, was charged March 1 with driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and operating restrictions.

• Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 31, 105 Whitfield Rd., was charged March 2 with two counts of probation violation.

• Ashley Claire Boyd, 30, 373 Pine Trail Rd., was charged March 2 with two counts of probation violation.

