Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Derrick Donte Ket, 39, was charged March 30 with failure to appear.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Kip Shawn Raynor, 30, 115 Robbie Nell Road, was charged March 29 with driving without a suspended license, possession of meth, possession of a drug related object and giving false information.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kendrick Demetrick Hardy, 30, 5604 Bluegrass Drive, Atlanta, was charged March 29 with probation violation.
• Travis Centel Harris, 41, McDonald Court, was charged March 29 with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Bryan Josue Jiminez, 18, 698 Marcus Norman Road, was charged March 30 with affray.
• Mariano Alberto Sanchez, 22, 523 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged March 29 with affray.
• Lucas Pablo-Balazar, 32, 91 Second St. S.E., was charged March 30 with driving without valid license and speeding.
• Austin Ray Foster, 22, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged March 29 with failure to appear.
• Constance Renee Tinsley, 41, Tallahassee, Florida, was charged March 27 with probation violation.
