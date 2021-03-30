Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Derrick Donte Ket, 39, was charged March 30 with failure to appear.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Kip Shawn Raynor, 30, 115 Robbie Nell Road, was charged March 29 with driving without a suspended license, possession of meth, possession of a drug related object and giving false information.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kendrick Demetrick Hardy, 30, 5604 Bluegrass Drive, Atlanta, was charged March 29 with probation violation.

Travis Centel Harris, 41, McDonald Court, was charged March 29 with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.

Bryan Josue Jiminez, 18, 698 Marcus Norman Road, was charged March 30 with affray.

Mariano Alberto Sanchez, 22, 523 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged March 29 with affray.

Lucas Pablo-Balazar, 32, 91 Second St. S.E., was charged March 30 with driving without valid license and speeding.

Austin Ray Foster, 22, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged March 29 with failure to appear.

Constance Renee Tinsley, 41, Tallahassee, Florida, was charged March 27 with probation violation.

