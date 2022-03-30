Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Desmond Hamilton, 27, 710 Barlow St., Americus, was charged March 29 with eight counts of failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Maximilian Stevenson, 31, 108 Dove Circle, was charged March 28 with battery-family violence, and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
• Lucas Alan Wickham, 18, 201 Tuccall St., Thomasville, was charged March 29 with harassing phone calls.
• Jalisa Lashun Spry, 27, 400 North MLK Jr. Drive, Thomasville, was charged March 29 with seven counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony; three counts of inmate prohibited item without authorization; five counts of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; three counts of attempt or conspiracy to violate Ga. controlled substance act and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Douglas Eugene Fender, 43, 3608 Hwy. 33 N., was charged March 29 with parole violation.
