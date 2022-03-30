Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Desmond Hamilton, 27, 710 Barlow St., Americus, was charged March 29 with eight counts of failure to appear.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Maximilian Stevenson, 31, 108 Dove Circle, was charged March 28 with battery-family violence, and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

• Lucas Alan Wickham, 18, 201 Tuccall St., Thomasville, was charged March 29 with harassing phone calls.

• Jalisa Lashun Spry, 27, 400 North MLK Jr. Drive, Thomasville, was charged March 29 with seven counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony; three counts of inmate prohibited item without authorization; five counts of use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances; three counts of attempt or conspiracy to violate Ga. controlled substance act and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana. 

• Douglas Eugene Fender, 43, 3608 Hwy. 33 N., was charged March 29 with parole violation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you